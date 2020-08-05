Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SQUAN Press Release

Receive press releases from SQUAN: By Email RSS Feeds: SQUAN Announces Company Expansion and Headquarters Relocation

New Carlstadt, NJ Headquarters Will Service the Greater New York Metropolitan Area While Accommodating Significant Growth Efforts

Englewood, NJ, August 05, 2020 --(



The headquarters proximity to the greater NY metropolitan area will allow for the ease of logistics control over projects across the region and other day-to-day operations. It will also be home to SQUAN’s extensive Executive and Field Operations Team, allowing them to grow into a space more equipped to fulfill the needs of the company.



SQUAN also announced the expansion of its senior leadership team. Jason McEwan will take on the role of vice president of fiber, managing the division’s day-to-day operations ensuring quality and productivity of the crews and working with customers to get SOWs released to SQUAN. Dimce Gorgovski will become executive director and general manager of the northeast. With great depth and understanding of the industry, Dimce’s forward-looking approach will help guide SQUAN into its innovative and competitive leadership position while maintaining daily operations responsibilities. He has extensive experience in telecom infrastructure, 4G, LTE, UMTS, CDMA and Backhaul, as well as a keen understanding of how to drive innovation within the organization. Jeff Eiseman will take over the role of general manager of SQUAN’s fiber construction group, responsible for building fiber splicing and design capabilities. Eiseman brings nearly 30 years of telecom experience across a broad and diverse background in the industry which supplements SQUAN’s growth strategy.



“We are very pleased to reposition our headquarters and warehouse to Carlstadt, NJ. The new space will enable SQUAN to better serve customers and increase our overall capabilities,” said Keith Pennachio, CSO and EVP of SQUAN. “We are very excited about our plans to continue to accelerate the expansion of our business and create increased value for our investors.”



The explosive growth of fiber-to-the-X and small cell/5G densification is well aligned with the total turnkey engineering and construction solutions SQUAN offers, providing the company with a significant growth path, especially with the expansion of the executive team. This convergence of recent events, coupled with professional management, has enabled the company to experience significant annual growth for the past three years. Through organic growth and acquisitions, SQUAN will continue expanding its market areas and network infrastructure service offerings to enterprises, government organizations and service providers across North America.



SQUAN also launched its newly redesigned website that features a streamlined, modern design, enhanced functionality and easy access to essential information. The new website will be updated regularly with company news, changes and other corporate milestones. For more information, visit: www.squan.com.



About SQUAN

SQUAN combines its unique and in-depth knowledge of network engineering and fiber construction to solve complex and evolving telecommunications problems around macro networks, small cell, DAS, 5G, IoT and smart cities for wireless, wireline and enterprise customers. SQUAN is focused on the evolution of communications networks for wireless, wireline and the componentry within. Services include backhaul, small cells, C-RAN, fiber, right of way and the design, construction and technical installation services that support them. For more information, visit: http://www.squan.com.



Products, service names, and company logos mentioned herein may be the registered trademarks of their respective owners. All rights reserved. Englewood, NJ, August 05, 2020 --( PR.com )-- SQUAN, an industry leader in design/build services for telecommunications network infrastructure, today announced the opening of its new headquarters and warehouse facility in Carlstadt, NJ. The 30,000 square foot facility will allow for current growth, additional near-term expansion and enable immediate scale-up of logistical capacities as well as operational capabilities.The headquarters proximity to the greater NY metropolitan area will allow for the ease of logistics control over projects across the region and other day-to-day operations. It will also be home to SQUAN’s extensive Executive and Field Operations Team, allowing them to grow into a space more equipped to fulfill the needs of the company.SQUAN also announced the expansion of its senior leadership team. Jason McEwan will take on the role of vice president of fiber, managing the division’s day-to-day operations ensuring quality and productivity of the crews and working with customers to get SOWs released to SQUAN. Dimce Gorgovski will become executive director and general manager of the northeast. With great depth and understanding of the industry, Dimce’s forward-looking approach will help guide SQUAN into its innovative and competitive leadership position while maintaining daily operations responsibilities. He has extensive experience in telecom infrastructure, 4G, LTE, UMTS, CDMA and Backhaul, as well as a keen understanding of how to drive innovation within the organization. Jeff Eiseman will take over the role of general manager of SQUAN’s fiber construction group, responsible for building fiber splicing and design capabilities. Eiseman brings nearly 30 years of telecom experience across a broad and diverse background in the industry which supplements SQUAN’s growth strategy.“We are very pleased to reposition our headquarters and warehouse to Carlstadt, NJ. The new space will enable SQUAN to better serve customers and increase our overall capabilities,” said Keith Pennachio, CSO and EVP of SQUAN. “We are very excited about our plans to continue to accelerate the expansion of our business and create increased value for our investors.”The explosive growth of fiber-to-the-X and small cell/5G densification is well aligned with the total turnkey engineering and construction solutions SQUAN offers, providing the company with a significant growth path, especially with the expansion of the executive team. This convergence of recent events, coupled with professional management, has enabled the company to experience significant annual growth for the past three years. Through organic growth and acquisitions, SQUAN will continue expanding its market areas and network infrastructure service offerings to enterprises, government organizations and service providers across North America.SQUAN also launched its newly redesigned website that features a streamlined, modern design, enhanced functionality and easy access to essential information. The new website will be updated regularly with company news, changes and other corporate milestones. For more information, visit: www.squan.com.About SQUANSQUAN combines its unique and in-depth knowledge of network engineering and fiber construction to solve complex and evolving telecommunications problems around macro networks, small cell, DAS, 5G, IoT and smart cities for wireless, wireline and enterprise customers. SQUAN is focused on the evolution of communications networks for wireless, wireline and the componentry within. Services include backhaul, small cells, C-RAN, fiber, right of way and the design, construction and technical installation services that support them. For more information, visit: http://www.squan.com.Products, service names, and company logos mentioned herein may be the registered trademarks of their respective owners. All rights reserved. Contact Information MRB PR

Isha Kamani

732-758-1100



www.mrbpr.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SQUAN Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend