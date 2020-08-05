Business Rescue Coaching Redefines Virtual Networking for Businesswomen

Press Releases Business Rescue Coaching, LLC Press Release

SPARK! is a virtual networking program that provides women the opportunity to have three short 1:1 meetings with randomly assigned partners to set the tone for further relationship-building interactions. “As a long-time member of women networking groups, I knew the most important part of the events were the opportunities to meet new people on a 1:1 basis. This is the starting point for building trusted relationships which are key to the success of women in business,” says Gordon.



There are tangible differences in how men and women network. Men focus on short-term needs while women are more focused on building long-term personal connections based on trust. According to a study conducted by the Kellogg School of Management, women who try to network like men to get ahead actually fail to succeed because they lack a close inner circle of women. A tight-knit female group provides critical information on business opportunities and challenges. 77% of the highest-achieving women in the study had strong ties with an inner circle of two to three other women.



These insights were confirmed by the participants of SPARK!’s inaugural event on July 21, 2020. Attendees reported overwhelmingly that the value they received from the event was the connections they made and the ensuing opportunity to deepen these relationships. The next event will be held on August 18, 2020.



About Business Rescue Coaching

