Coolfire

Press Release

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch Names Coolfire a Top Workplace for Third Year Straight


Collaboration software development company recognized as a Top Workplace and for standout scores in work-life balance flexibility.

St. Louis, MO, August 05, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Coolfire, a leading developer of collaboration software for business operations, has been named a 2020 Top Workplace by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. This is the company’s third consecutive year to receive the Top Workplace recognition. The Top Workplaces honor is solely based on employee nominations and feedback. More than 1,400 companies were nominated in 2020, representing over 45,000 St. Louis employees.

“It is an honor to be nominated by our employees for the third year in a row. While the way we work together has changed over the past year, Coolfire remains committed to each employee's success and well-being,” stated Don Sharp, CEO at Coolfire.

In addition to the Top Workplace nod, Coolfire was recognized with a special award in the “Work/Life Flexibility” category. Coolfire employees rated their ability to balance work and personal life highly in the anonymous survey.

Sharp added, “With all of the disruption every business is feeling, there’s reassurance knowing our team strikes a healthy balance between work and personal time. Coolfire’s flexible PTO policy helps promote this balance. Now eligible employees can take off as needed and with no annual limits, as often as they need.”

Based in downtown St. Louis since 2010, Coolfire is part of the growing St. Louis technology scene. The company offers a competitive benefits package including, medical, dental, vision, life, disability, 401K match and flexible PTO.

For more information about the Top Workplace awards, visit the St. Louis Post-Dispatch at www.stltoday.com/workplaces/. For more information on Coolfire, visit www.coolfiresolutions.com.
Contact Information
Coolfire
Aaron Eversgerd
314-202-4078
Contact
https://www.coolfiresolutions.com

