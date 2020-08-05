Clearwater Community Volunteers Gives PAL’s Students 3,600 Reasons to Get Back to School

Press Releases Church of Scientology FSO Press Release

Clearwater, FL, August 05, 2020 --(



PAL is an independent non-profit sponsored by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. Its mission is to get children into positive activities, while keeping them out of trouble. From after school learning programs that catch students up in with academics, to boxing classes and a drum line that teaches talented young musicians how to read and appreciate music, PAL has programs that spark children’s interests in learning, discipline and sportsmanship.



“About 15 million children in the United States live in extreme poverty,” said Pam Ryan Anderson, Executive Director of the Clearwater Community Volunteers. “We knew that PAL kids for the most part come from poor families, and while we can’t help all the children in the US, our help to 150 local children with school supplies is priceless. This donation gives these children opportunity for a potential they may have never before realized.”



Each child will receive 22 items to fill their backpacks.



“Those kids are some of the smartest kids around and they just need an opportunity to show it,” said Neil Brickfield the Executive Director of Pinellas PAL. “Lealman is a neighborhood under the threshold of poverty. Many students, without the help of organizations like CCV simply wouldn’t have access to school supplies. CCV’s support means PAL can continue to go above and beyond our core mission of afterschool homework help and mentoring programming to meet our children’s biggest needs.”



In addition to school supplies, CCV donated a brand new Xbox as the first prize for an online sports tournament that PAL is organizing for their students.



For more information, or to volunteer to the Clearwater Community Volunteers please visit www.clearwatercommunityvolunteers.org or contact Michael at (727)-316-5309 or email ccvcenter@ccvfl.org.



About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:



