Agent Z Marketing, Female Owned Business, Launches a Service for Female Dominant Industry

Marketing for personal service providers to promote, grow and sustain their businesses.

Evelyn, a recent customer and salon owner in Baltimore, MD stated, “The process and communication were the easiest I’ve ever experienced. The quality of the postcards is great as well. I will definitely use AZM in the future for more marketing.” In a challenging time for business owners, Agent Z Marketing feels proud that they can help fellow female entrepreneurs to keep their doors open.



Pivot not pause: After seeing the negative effects of COVID-19 on beloved restaurants in communities all across the country, Agent Z Marketing decided to launch an additional initiative, Agent Z Eats. In the same vein, Agent Z Eats allows restaurants to promote their business in an attempt to reinvigorate it. Agent Z Marketing felt compelled to help fellow small businesses with modern, fresh and cost-effective marketing (www.agentzmarketing.com/eats).



About Agent Z Marketing:

Bridget Ruckdashel

952-237-2034



www.agentzmarketing.com



