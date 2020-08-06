Infopro Learning’s GnosisConnect LMS in the Top Compliance LMS Report by eLearning Industry

Press Releases Infopro Learning Press Release

GnosisConnect LMS is included in the top Compliance LMS list 2020 highlighting its benefits to include seamless integration, advanced analytics, and mobile compatibility.

GnosisConnect LMS, the proprietary platform of Infopro Learning, has been included in the prestigious list. GnosisConnect LMS is featured among the best Compliance LMS software, highlighting its benefits for the modern workforce – including seamless integration with existing organizational software, advanced analytics, mobile compatibility and more.



Arun Prakash, Product Owner of GnosisConnect LMS celebrates the win, “We believe that learning technologies must align with the needs of the learners as well as the organization to bring about the true ROI of Training. GnosisConnect LMS is focused on the entire learning experience to maximize content consumption. For compliance training, the LMS helps organizations move to complete automation of the training cycle, keeping their employees up-to-date with regulations and mandates that unlock the performance of employees and contributes to business success. With more than 25 years of experience in the corporate training industry, we have deep understanding of the evolving needs of the new-age workplace, and strive to align our products to deliver results. Our inclusion in eLearning Industry’s list is an honor. It inspires us to continue our efforts to innovate and deliver solutions that focus on the outcome of training.”



About Infopro Learning:

Infopro Learning, a leading provider in corporate training and human capital transformation, helps organizations create an exceptional employee and customer experience through custom training solutions. For more than 25 years, the company has designed and implemented engaging learning experiences that attract, develop and retain talent across the entire employee lifecycle. With offices around the world, Infopro Learning’s technology platforms and governance models support organizations to improve business performance, at a reduced cost.



Nolan Hout

+1-801-899-5845



www.infoprolearning.com



