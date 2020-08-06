ARGI Announces ARGI Trust

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases ARGI Press Release

ARGI, a personal and business financial advisory firm, partners with Advocacy Trust to provide new trust offering.

ARGI is a regional full service financial advisory firm, headquartered in Louisville, KY. With the mission of improving lives with every relationship, ARGI’s team of dedicated consultants provides comprehensive financial planning and investment management through ARGI Investment Services, a Registered Investment Advisor; tax planning through ARGI CPAs and Tax Advisors and SCA CPAs and Advisors; insurance solutions through Advisor Insurance Solutions; business services through ARGI Business Services, all of which are divisions of ARGI Financial Group. Trust services provided by ARGI Trust, a division of Advocacy Trust LLC. Louisville, KY, August 06, 2020 --( PR.com )-- ARGI, a Louisville-based personal and business financial advisory firm, is pleased to announce the launch of ARGI Trust, a division of Advocacy Trust LLC. Advocacy Trust, a Tennessee chartered trust company, partnered with ARGI to provide this new offering as an addition to ARGI’s comprehensive suite of financial advisory services.“As a growth-minded company, ARGI is constantly looking for new ways to better serve our clients,” explained Joe Reeves, CFP®, and CEO of ARGI. “At its core, our mission has always been to improve the lives of others – and we believe that this new offering is just another way we can do that. In the past, we’ve utilized other companies to serve our clients’ trust needs, but it was at a limited capacity. Our partnership with Advocacy provides us an in-house trust offering that provides a solid fiduciary role to our clients, and allows us to be more hands on throughout the entire process.”ARGI Trust will provide services including asset protection trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and special needs trusts. Additionally, ARGI Trust will be able to provide executor services as needed.“We are very excited about our partnership with ARGI,” said Bob Hogan, CEO of Advocacy Trust. “Culture is very important to us, and ARGI is a great fit. We look forward to growing this partnership and continuing to supply clients with the expertise they need, and personal attention they deserve.”By embracing a holistic approach to financial advisory services, ARGI utilizes a team of advisors, consultants, and employees to service the individual needs of each client. This collaborative work environment and dedication to client experience has allowed the firm to grow to over 200 employees across 9 regional locations.About Advocacy TrustAdvocacy Trust is a Tennessee state-chartered trust company with broad fiduciary trust powers and supports clients nationally by maintaining reciprocal powers in most states throughout the U.S. Advocacy Trust is made up of professionals with decades of trust experience and is known for providing caring support to clients who are dealing with adverse life events. Advocacy Trust is a subsidiary of Forge Consulting LLC as well as member of The Forge Companies, and is focused on providing fiduciary support, estate settlement, and agent for trustee services.About ARGIARGI is a regional full service financial advisory firm, headquartered in Louisville, KY. With the mission of improving lives with every relationship, ARGI’s team of dedicated consultants provides comprehensive financial planning and investment management through ARGI Investment Services, a Registered Investment Advisor; tax planning through ARGI CPAs and Tax Advisors and SCA CPAs and Advisors; insurance solutions through Advisor Insurance Solutions; business services through ARGI Business Services, all of which are divisions of ARGI Financial Group. Trust services provided by ARGI Trust, a division of Advocacy Trust LLC. Contact Information ARGI

