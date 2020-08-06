Senior Experts to Deliver the Latest Insight on Military UUVs at Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology 2020

London, United Kingdom, August 06, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- Unmanned underwater vehicles already play a significant role in naval warfare. In recent years, several developmental systems have reached levels of maturity at which they can be used in direct support of combat operations.
The underwater realm is the most difficult because of the limitations of underwater communications, which makes some form of artificial intelligence mandatory.*
For this reason, it is crucial for navies around the world to gather and discuss the latest opportunities, challenges and current developments on unmanned underwater vehicles at SMi Group’s Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology Conference, taking place on the 25th-26th November 2020 in London, UK.
The 2020 agenda features insightful presentations on the topic of UUVs, including briefings from:
Commander Paul Dröge, Branch Head Underwater Warfare Technology, Maritime Systems Department, Defence Material Organisation, Netherlands MoD
Presentation: RNLN Unmanned Capabilities in Underwater Warfare
Mr. Johan Wahren, Project Manager Underwater Warfare Weapon Systems, FMV
Presentation: AUVs for ASW Training – Current and Future Capabilities and Level of Autonomy
Mr. Matteo Perrone, Project Manager R&D Underwater Systems, FMV
Presentation: Enrolling Autonomy in Modern Underwater Warfare
Dr. Maarten Furlong, Head of Marine Autonomous and Robotics Systems, National Oceanography Centre
Presentation: Long Range Marine Autonomous System Operations for Marine Science
Join Presentation: Mr. Egbert Ypma, Team Leader/Research Program Manager, Performance at Sea, MARIN & Mr. Eelco Harmsen, Senior Project Manager Navy, MARIN
Presentation: A Modular AUV: Exploring New Mission Capabilities
Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology
25th-26th November 2020
London, UK
* Source: www.militaryaerospace.com
