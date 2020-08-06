Senior Experts to Deliver the Latest Insight on Military UUVs at Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology 2020

Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi reports: Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUVs) is a key topic of discussion at the 4th Annual Unmanned Maritime Systems Conference in London, this November.

About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk. London, United Kingdom, August 06, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Unmanned underwater vehicles already play a significant role in naval warfare. In recent years, several developmental systems have reached levels of maturity at which they can be used in direct support of combat operations.The underwater realm is the most difficult because of the limitations of underwater communications, which makes some form of artificial intelligence mandatory.*For this reason, it is crucial for navies around the world to gather and discuss the latest opportunities, challenges and current developments on unmanned underwater vehicles at SMi Group’s Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology Conference, taking place on the 25th-26th November 2020 in London, UK.For those interested in attending, there is a £100 early bird discount ending on 30th September 2020. Register at http://www.umsconference.com/pr7 - Virtual Attendance Available.The 2020 agenda features insightful presentations on the topic of UUVs, including briefings from:Commander Paul Dröge, Branch Head Underwater Warfare Technology, Maritime Systems Department, Defence Material Organisation, Netherlands MoDPresentation: RNLN Unmanned Capabilities in Underwater WarfareMr. Johan Wahren, Project Manager Underwater Warfare Weapon Systems, FMVPresentation: AUVs for ASW Training – Current and Future Capabilities and Level of AutonomyMr. Matteo Perrone, Project Manager R&D Underwater Systems, FMVPresentation: Enrolling Autonomy in Modern Underwater WarfareDr. Maarten Furlong, Head of Marine Autonomous and Robotics Systems, National Oceanography CentrePresentation: Long Range Marine Autonomous System Operations for Marine ScienceJoin Presentation: Mr. Egbert Ypma, Team Leader/Research Program Manager, Performance at Sea, MARIN & Mr. Eelco Harmsen, Senior Project Manager Navy, MARINPresentation: A Modular AUV: Exploring New Mission CapabilitiesThe brochure including the full speaker line-up and programme details are available online at http://www.umsconference.com/pr7Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology25th-26th November 2020London, UKGold Sponsor: Leonardo, Sponsors: Elmo Motion Control UK Ltd, Intrepid Minds, Navantia and Ocean InfinitySMi Group offers direct access to key decision makers through tailored sponsorship and exhibitor packages. For details, contact Justin Predescu on +44 (0) 207 827 6130 or email jpredescu@dmi-online.co.uk.For delegate enquiries, please contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk.* Source: www.militaryaerospace.comAbout SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk. Contact Information SMi Group

