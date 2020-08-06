Returning to School: Special Education Considerations for 2020/21

Press Releases SEALKIDS Press Release

Tune in on Friday, August 21st, 2020 at 12 PM ET/ 9 AM PT for a free webinar hosted by SEALKIDS with Nationally Certified School Psychologist Dr. Ann VanSkiver.

Mooresville, NC, August 06, 2020 --(



SEALKIDS is hosting this webinar since SEALKIDS works with Dr. VanSkiver and other professionals to help equip families of Navy SEALs to best take care of their families. SEALKIDS is a nonprofit that supports the children of Navy SEALs through providing grants for specialized testing, individualized tutoring, therapy, and advocacy. SEALKIDS mission is to make sure SEALs can stay on mission knowing their children’s academic needs are taken care of at home.



“SEALKIDS has helped alleviate the financial strain and stress on our family due to the special needs our son has. He is benefitting from being involved in the therapy in indescribable ways. We are forever grateful.” -SEALKIDS Parent



About Dr. Ann P. VanSkiver (Annie): Dr. VanSkiver is a Nationally Certified School Psychologist and has been a Licensed Clinical Psychologist in the state of Virginia since 2013. Dr. VanSkiver’s son was diagnosed with autism in 2014 after waiting on an evaluation waitlist for over 9 months, effectively causing him to lose a year of early intervention services. Dr.VanSkiver left her State hospital job in 2017 to return to her school psychology roots in 2017, opening Oceanside Evaluations, with the hope to “fill a hole” in the community” so that the most vulnerable populations are not left to wait. Oceanside Evaluations provides psychological and educational assessments for children, particularly focused on serving underserved populations. She is in the process of developing a 503c with the hope of providing educational evaluations and intervention services to all children, regardless of ability to pay.



Blair Bonifield

571-439-0427



https://sealkids.org/returning-to-sch…ions-for-2020-21/

https://secure.givelively.org/donate/sealkids



