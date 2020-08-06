New Sports Segment to be Featured on Red Metric Law Social Media Pages

Red Metric Law, DUI and criminal defense lawyers, have added a new segment that is going to be featured on their social media pages. The new segment joins "News Swipe" and "Side Bar" and will be titled "Sport Court."

-San Jose Office: 333 West San Carlos Street, San Jose, CA 95110 Hayward, CA, August 06, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Red Metric Law already has some interesting segments that are regularly featured on their Instagram, Youtube, etc. This includes "News Swipe," a segment that features lead attorney Daniel Vaswani discussing current events and "Side Bar" with attorney Joseph McPeak making splendid cocktails. The new segment is entitled "Sport Court" in which case assistant Amit John discusses current events in the sports world as well as historical sports moments. In the first episode, he discusses the recent Miami Marlins COVID-19 outbreak and the repercussions on the baseball season. He went on to discuss how the NBA has been handling their season and how the NFL will handle their upcoming season. The approach has been a rather unorthodox one but has been a lot of fun for the Red Metric Team and has proven successful as a means of advertisement. The team has a production team, led by Chris Barraca, and utilizes professional lights, sound, and has multiple high quality cameras. All of the firms videos can be seen on YouTube (link below) and also delve in topics concerning law, specifically situations regarding DUIs.www.RedMetric.com | 1-8338-NO-JAILRed Metric Law has offices in:-Hayward Office: 22544 Main Street, Hayward, California 94541-Oakland Office: 420 3rd Street, Suite 250, Oakland, California 94607-San Francisco Office: 535 Mission Street, 14th Floor, San Francisco, CA 94105-Manteca Office: 1463 Moffat Blvd., Suite 9B, Manteca, CA 95336-San Jose Office: 333 West San Carlos Street, San Jose, CA 95110