Digital Defense Announces New Partner Program for Managed Service Providers

Program Arms MSPs for Maximum Growth in Dynamic Cloud Security Market Reshaped by Shifting Economics and Client Needs

San Antonio, TX, August 06, 2020 --



By 2026, 77% of cybersecurity spending is expected to be for externally managed security services.* The Digital Defense MSP Partner Program, along with Digital Defense’s cloud-native SaaS platform, Frontline.Cloud, supports the growing trend of clients procuring Security-as-a-Service from MSPs and creates actionable opportunity for MSP, MSSP (managed security service providers) and MDR (managed detection and response) partners to capture their piece of this rapidly growing market.



“MSPs need a strategic partner who truly understands their business – a partner that anticipates market transitions and provides them with actionable plays that create new opportunities to monetize security services and enable them to capture growth,” said Bob Layton, chief revenue officer of Digital Defense. “This year has drastically reshaped how clients do business. Digital Defense is raising the operational maturity level of our partners to meet new market dynamics and deliver clear proof of value to their clients.”



Proof of value is essential for MSPs who are under increasing pressure to prove their worth as clients reevaluate spending and adjust to new business models. “Most businesses are reevaluating what they pay for and why they pay for it with renewed vigor,” said Joe LeBlanc, VP of channel sales of Digital Defense. “MSPs must be able to clearly and easily demonstrate the tremendous value they provide to each and every client relationship. Our solutions are created with that in mind.”



Frontline.Cloud boasts a true multi-tenant architecture that streamlines administration of multiple clients so MSPs can operate at scale. The platform also enables quick and easy deployment for rapid monetization. Other benefits include easy productization with an open framework of APIs, documented integrations with leading ISV solutions and robust customizable reporting that enhances the MSP’s brand and demonstrates proof of value. Building on the company’s established success with its existing partner program for global telecom service providers and VARs, Digital Defense is asserting a new value message to the MSP channel and the buying journey of their clients.



“With the average cost of a data breach at $8M and the unrelenting onslaught of attacks, ongoing vulnerability management is a key component of a robust security program,” said Paul Caiazzo, SVP of security and compliance at Avertium, a managed security and consulting provider. “The partnership with Digital Defense enables the Avertium Cybersecurity Centers of Excellence to deliver vulnerability management as a service efficiently and effectively as part of our extended detection and response service offering.”



The Digital Defense MSP Partner Program offers benefits such as flexible billing cycles that align to MRR business models, self-provisioning on the Frontline.Cloud platform and procurement directly or through cloud marketplaces including AWS, Azure, Oracle and Google. To learn more about the program, benefits and how to apply, visit: https://www.digitaldefense.com/partners/channel-partners/.



*2020 Roundup of Cybersecurity Forecasts and Market Estimates, Forbes, April 5, 2020



About Digital Defense:

Serving clients across numerous industries, Digital Defense’s innovative and leading-edge technology helps organizations safeguard sensitive data and ease the burdens associated with information security. Frontline.Cloud, the original Security SaaS platform, delivers unparalleled accuracy and efficiencies through multiple systems including Frontline Vulnerability Manager (Frontline VM™), Frontline Web Application Scanning (Frontline WAS™), Frontline Active Threat Sweep (Frontline ATS™) and Frontline Pen Test™, while SecurED®, the company’s security awareness training, promotes employees’ security-minded behavior. The Digital Defense Frontline suite of solutions, underpinned by patented technology and complemented with superior service and support, are highly-regarded by industry experts, as illustrated by the company’s designation as a 2020 Hot 150 Cybersecurity Company, 2020 Tag Cyber Distinguished Vendor, 2019 U.S. Department of Labor Platinum Medallion Award, a five-star review in SC Magazine and CRN 5-Star Partner Program rating.



Angela Tuzzo

732-758-1100



www.mrbpr.com

Ashlyn McLean

Digital Defense, Inc.

Ashlyn.McLean@digitaldefense.com



