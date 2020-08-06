Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Giftapart Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Giftapart Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: Giftapart Platform Now Available in Canada

Ottawa, Canada, August 06, 2020 --(



“We are thrilled to provide Giftapart’s innovative features to the Canadian people,” said Filipe Pedroso, founder and CEO of Giftapart, “Giftapart provides the world’s first and only place where anyone can make a gift registry and control the precise order that the gifts are funded. For the first time in the world, gift receivers can actually get what they need in the order they want. A couple getting married can get that pricey refrigerator before the bed sheets, plates and silverware.”



As described by Ben Crossman of Computer America: ”Only on Giftapart can you get the gifts you want, in the order you want. Using Giftapart’s patent-pending system of crowdfunding, gift contributors simply purchase as many parts as they want. No need to fumble through pages and pages of items. And that means gift receivers always get first what they want the most. It’s genius and so easy to use.”



Giftapart currently has over 25,000,000 products from hundreds of trusted and well-known stores. “Giftapart is all about trust. We wanted to provide a safe place to shop free of counterfeit items and unknown sellers,” said Pedroso, “At Giftapart, only legit stores are allowed to sell their products.”



Giftapart also provides a full-featured event planner. Giftapart users can create an event invitation, custom decorate their event webpage, invite all their friends, easily see everyone’s RSVP statuses, link their gift lists, and use the dedicated social feed for event chatter and media sharing.



Pedroso added: “Using Giftapart’s event planner, everyone can chat using the built-in direct messaging or by posting on the event’s social feed. Plus there’s no better way to share all the event media, like selfies, video and all the great shots, then by using the Giftapart event planner. The social feed is awesome to share stories and media, making events more exciting than ever.”



Giftapart is a conglomerate of related services, and a one-stop shop for people’s gifting, partying and shopping needs. “Someone having a birthday party, a wedding or a housewarming party can simply find all the things they need, put them on a gift list, organize the list in priority of need, create the event invitation, invite and track guests, and stay connected with guests throughout the entire process, and get all the gifts they really want, all through the Giftapart platform,” commented Pedroso.



Liana V. Pedroso

551-202-8008



https://giftapart.com

Chief Administrative Officer

Dir., Corp. Communications & Public Relations

892 US 22, 2nd Floor

Somerville, NJ 08876

(551) 202-8008 Extension 4077



