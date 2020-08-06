ArcherHall Acquires Nevada Digital Forensics

Press Releases ArcherHall Press Release

Sacramento, CA, August 06, 2020 --(



“The acquisition of Nevada Digital Forensics is an exciting opportunity for ArcherHall, positioning us to better serve a diverse client base across the United States,” said Nicolas Anderson, CEO of ArcherHall. “Nevada Digital Forensics has a long history and strong reputation in the region. Access to ArcherHall's larger team of experts will only enhance the service and quality that clients will receive.”



ArcherHall will take over management of active cases and continue to serve current clients of Nevada Digital Forensics.



About ArcherHall, LLC

ArcherHall, LLC, based in Sacramento, CA is a leading provider of services to law firms, corporations, and government agencies. The company has been providing digital forensics, e-discovery and litigation support to clients nationwide for over 20 years. To learn more about ArcherHall and its services, visit our website.

Contact Information
ArcherHall

Thomas Paige

916-449-2820





