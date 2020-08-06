PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
ArcherHall

ArcherHall Acquires Nevada Digital Forensics


Sacramento, CA, August 06, 2020 --(PR.com)-- ArcherHall, LLC has acquired Nevada Digital Forensics, a Nevada-based digital forensics firm serving customers nationwide in the areas of computer and cell phone forensics, cell site analysis and call detail records. The acquisition will enable ArcherHall to expand its footprint across the Southwestern United States and beyond.

“The acquisition of Nevada Digital Forensics is an exciting opportunity for ArcherHall, positioning us to better serve a diverse client base across the United States,” said Nicolas Anderson, CEO of ArcherHall. “Nevada Digital Forensics has a long history and strong reputation in the region. Access to ArcherHall's larger team of experts will only enhance the service and quality that clients will receive.”

ArcherHall will take over management of active cases and continue to serve current clients of Nevada Digital Forensics.

About ArcherHall, LLC
ArcherHall, LLC, based in Sacramento, CA is a leading provider of services to law firms, corporations, and government agencies. The company has been providing digital forensics, e-discovery and litigation support to clients nationwide for over 20 years. To learn more about ArcherHall and its services, visit our website.
ArcherHall
Thomas Paige
916-449-2820
