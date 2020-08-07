Softline assists State Transport Leasing Company (GTLK) with Adding SOC as a Service to Its Cybersecurity Event Management System

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Softline Group Press Release

In July 2017, Softline launched a MaxPatrol SIEM-based cybersecurity event management system that can respond to detected incidents in real time for GTLK.

In today’s world, however, a single project would hardly ensure information security forever, as intruders are getting smarter, security regulations are tightened and companies keep expanding. The customer soon realized that even an optimal configured SIEM solution was no longer sufficient for early detection of cyberattacks and fast incident analysis in multiple information systems. A major revamping of the system was needed.



Moreover, as Positive Technologies engineers in 2018–2019 improved the automated analysis of data from physical security systems and perimeter security systems, GTLK realized that simple data correlation and processing workflows also needed to be continuously improved.



In this situation the company decided to establish a Security Operation Center. However, neither an on-premise SOC, nor a cloud version were not an option: the client wanted a hybrid SOC that would employ the existing SIEM system from Positive Technologies as a source of events.



The company considered and tested several SOC solutions and providers. Infosecurity ISOC was chosen due to its obvious advantages:

· Best price/quality ratio (brand-name development + automation);

· Personalized approach;

· Hybrid implementation based on PT SIEM (a key point for considerable savings);

· High-level SLA (24x7x365 response time);

· Official corporate center status with regulators;

· International certification by Carnegie Mellon University.



"GTLK is a high-tech company with a sound approach to cybersecurity strategy and high expectations about our contractors as well as their systems. Benchmark tests have demonstrated that ISOC has several advantages over competitors. It is a truly comprehensive automatic monitoring system for prompt detection and efficient investigation of cybersecurity incidents of any complexity. It means we will be able not only to keep up with the times but also remain one step ahead," said Sergey Bessarabov, Deputy CEO for Government Relations at GTLK.



"We are pleased that a high-tech and innovation-oriented company such as GTLK chose us as the main partner for cybersecurity incident and response services. Our skilled experts successfully completed the project as scheduled," commented Kirill Solodovnikov, CEO at Infosecurity, Softline Group.



"As a result, we have received an efficient cybersecurity monitoring and response center that can be easily adapted to any of our requests. In addition, SOC as a service can be modified fast, which is just as important to us as the reliable protection of the corporate infrastructure. Now the service has been commissioned and shows superb results," said Sergey Rysin, Head of the Information Security Directorate at GTLK.



About us:



Softline is a leading global Information Technology solutions and services provider focused on emerging markets of Eastern Europe, Americas, and Asia. We help our customer achieve digital transformation and protect their business with cybersecurity technologies. Our services include end-to-end technology solutions, public and private clouds, software and hardware provisioning and broad array of associated services.



Softline’s 2019 turnover exceeded $1.54 Billion US dollars with sales growth 13.2% in the Group of Companies. Softline has offices in 50 countries and 95 cities worldwide. With more than 25 years of distinguished history we have managed to grow rapidly while consolidating technology expertise and a business model encompassing all emerging markets.



We serve over 60 000 Enterprise and SMB clients, both from private and public sectors. Over 1500 account managers, 1000 solution sales and technical presale professionals and 1000 engineers and technical specialists help our customers navigate through the ever-changing complex IT environment. We build long-term relationships with our clients, partners and employees.



Softline has partnerships with more than 3000 software and hardware manufacturers and has highest partner status with all our key partners. We provide a unique marketing and sales channel for our partners in all the markets where we operate. Softline is always customer centric and provides brand independent solutions which best serve customer’s needs.



For more information, please visit www.softline.com



Contacts:



Valeriya Aver

Head of International Public Relations Department in Softline

