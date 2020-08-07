UK MoD and US DoD Speakers Announced for Social Media in the Defence and Military Sector

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi reports: New programme details announced for Social Media in the Defence and Military Sector 2020.

London, United Kingdom, August 07, 2020 --(



As military and government officials prepare their latest presentations for the upcoming attendees will have the chance to engage with a dynamic audience of industry experts and social media platform specialists and explore crucial topics such as recruitment, audience engagement, crisis response tactics and combating fake news.



For interested parties, a £100 discount will be added to the conference price for registrations made by 30th September. Register at http://www.militarysocialmedia.com/PRcom4



Agenda Updates: New UK MoD and US DoD Speakers



This year, Mr Ed Low, Senior Communications Officer, Directorate of Defence Communications, UK MoD, has joined the speaker line-up. Mr Low will be presenting on "UK MoD’s Digital Communication Strategy and the Impact of COVID-19" covering:



• The MoD’s newest communications initiatives and case studies of success

• Adapting digital messaging in a COVID-19 world: how the MoD is ensuring that it engages in an effective, appropriate, and targeted way

• How the MOD developed content to build public trust and provide an insight into the work of defence

• How the MOD reorganised its digital communications teams to be more effective during the COVID19 crisis.



Mr Kuande Hall, Manager, Social Media Training Office, Defense Information School, US DoD will also be presenting exclusively on "Six Demands for Social Media Success" covering:

• The Importance of Creating Social Media Strategy

• Identifying Your Target Audience

• Establishing Your Brand Identity



The two-day event will comprise of exclusive Host Nation presentations from the UK MoD and dedicated sessions on COVID-19 response and the role of the military in keeping the world virus-free.



For more information, the full agenda is available to download on the website at http://www.militarysocialmedia.com/PRcom4



Social Media in the Defence and Military Sector

Conference:18th – 19th November 2020

Workshop: 17th November 2020

London, UK

Sponsored by: i3 GEN

#MilSocialMedia



For Delegate, sponsorship or exhibition queries, contact Sadia Malick on smalick@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0)207 827 6748



For media queries please contact Carina Gozo at CGozo@smi-online.co.uk.



About SMi Group:

Carina Gozo

+44 (0) 20 7827 6088



http://www.militarysocialmedia.com/PRcom4



