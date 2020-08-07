PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
CarBikeMovers

Press Release

Receive press releases from CarBikeMovers: By Email RSS Feeds:

CarBikeMovers Now Become India's Largest Transport Network


When it comes to car transport in India, it seems that carbikemovers.com has stamped its mark of supremacy over the sector. With over 10,000 transport companies for car and bike shifting associated and over 5 Lakh customers happily served, the transport aggregator is now the largest transport network of India. This website completed 5 successful years of connecting customers with bike and car movers has been at the front of innovation and professionalism in the country.

Gurgaon, India, August 07, 2020 --(PR.com)-- It may be noted that while the logistics business is fairly developed and technology abled, the packers and movers sector still lacks that advantage. When carbikemovers.com entered this market, 5 years back, the industry was scattered and unprofessional. There were individual bike transport companies who were handling the main transport business. The bigger packers and movers were mostly handling the home shifting business and car transport was still unorganised. With the expansion of carbikemovers.com began the process of transforming the transport network in India. What started off as a small network of bike movers, now forms the backbone of the car shifting and bike transport segment.

From a handful of IBA approved shifting companies attached to the website to thousands of trusted transport companies now, the business has come a long way. Carbikemovers.com now not only serves the customers by connecting them with the best shifting services but has also proved to be a boon for these smaller transport companies. A lot of professionalism has come into the shifting business with a big company like carbikemovers expanding its services. The shifting solutions offered have increased and so has the quality. The handling of vehicles, safety during shifting and customer handling have all gone many notches up with a professional company entering the sector.

Rupal Bansal, founder, carbikemovers.com told us about the journey, “We have now completed 5 years of serving the transport industry in India. We pride ourselves on being the top car and bike shifting aggregators in India with the largest transport network. We also feel immense satisfaction in the lakhs of happy customers we have served and the millions of business that we have provided tour hard working transporters. We hope to bring technological advancements and more professionalism in the business as the time advances.”

Carbikemovers.com is the logistics arm of Mynaa Tech Services Pvt. Ltd. and has been the pioneer in this business. The company has made major inroads in the logistics business and been at the helm of many new services. The website has supported several smaller transport companies and businesses by being an aggregators and listing them on their platform. The marketing opportunities offered by the website to small transport companies are huge for these beneficiaries. Currently, the company is celebrating its 5th year of incorporation and continues to serve the customers with more zeal and providing new breakthroughs in its shifting solutions.
Contact Information
CarBikeMovers
Rupal Bansal
+91 9355231695
Contact
https://www.carbikemovers.com
+91 9355231695

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from CarBikeMovers
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help