CarBikeMovers Now Become India's Largest Transport Network

When it comes to car transport in India, it seems that carbikemovers.com has stamped its mark of supremacy over the sector. With over 10,000 transport companies for car and bike shifting associated and over 5 Lakh customers happily served, the transport aggregator is now the largest transport network of India. This website completed 5 successful years of connecting customers with bike and car movers has been at the front of innovation and professionalism in the country.

From a handful of IBA approved shifting companies attached to the website to thousands of trusted transport companies now, the business has come a long way. Carbikemovers.com now not only serves the customers by connecting them with the best shifting services but has also proved to be a boon for these smaller transport companies. A lot of professionalism has come into the shifting business with a big company like carbikemovers expanding its services. The shifting solutions offered have increased and so has the quality. The handling of vehicles, safety during shifting and customer handling have all gone many notches up with a professional company entering the sector.



Rupal Bansal, founder, carbikemovers.com told us about the journey, “We have now completed 5 years of serving the transport industry in India. We pride ourselves on being the top car and bike shifting aggregators in India with the largest transport network. We also feel immense satisfaction in the lakhs of happy customers we have served and the millions of business that we have provided tour hard working transporters. We hope to bring technological advancements and more professionalism in the business as the time advances.”



