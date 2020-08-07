Keep Irving Beautiful Presents Annual Awards - Local Community Members Honored in Virtual Ceremony

Press Releases Keep Irving Beautiful Press Release

Mayor Stopfer opened the ceremony by welcoming and congratulating all of the award winners. Cathy Whiteman of ICTN served as master of ceremonies for her ninth consecutive year, introducing each honoree prior to their videos. KIB Board President Scott Wilson concluded the event by expressing his appreciation to the honorees. The award winners included:

· Youth Leadership Award: Girl Scout Troop 6458

· Educator Award: Bernardo Frias, Jr., Infinity Preparatory School

· Educator Award: Amanda Mello, North Lake College

· Faith Group Award: BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir

· Business and Industry Award: Pernod Ricard USA

· Civic Organization: Irving Elks Lodge 2334

· Nonprofit Organization: All Things Made New

· Lifetime Achievement Award: Anna Walther

· Government Award: Irving Public Libraries

· Civil Servant Award: Irving Fire Department Station 2

· KIB Hometown Award: Jo Ann Goin

· KIB Hometown Award: Kyle Taylor



“This is one of KIB’s favorite events of the year, and we were disappointed that we could not hold it in person,” said KIB Board Member and Volunteer Recognition Chair Margie Stipes. “However, we are so grateful of the volunteers and friends of KIB, who are always ready to help.”



KIB would like to thank the following volunteers who were scheduled to help with the event: Sandy Franco, Chuck Kirk, Elouise McMillian, Chandler Ude, Becky Scherschell, T.J. Friedel, Nancy Ard, Pat Riddle Boy Scout Troop 508 and volunteers from First Baptist Church.



Irving, TX, August 07, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Keep Irving Beautiful (KIB) annual Mayor and KIB Awards event was held virtually and streamed on YouTube Premiere Aug. 3. Irving Community Television Network (ICTN) edited videos of all the winners and presented a finished product, which was as close to the live event as possible.

Mayor Stopfer opened the ceremony by welcoming and congratulating all of the award winners. Cathy Whiteman of ICTN served as master of ceremonies for her ninth consecutive year, introducing each honoree prior to their videos. KIB Board President Scott Wilson concluded the event by expressing his appreciation to the honorees. The award winners included:

· Youth Leadership Award: Girl Scout Troop 6458

· Educator Award: Bernardo Frias, Jr., Infinity Preparatory School

· Educator Award: Amanda Mello, North Lake College

· Faith Group Award: BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir

· Business and Industry Award: Pernod Ricard USA

· Civic Organization: Irving Elks Lodge 2334

· Nonprofit Organization: All Things Made New

· Lifetime Achievement Award: Anna Walther

· Government Award: Irving Public Libraries

· Civil Servant Award: Irving Fire Department Station 2

· KIB Hometown Award: Jo Ann Goin

· KIB Hometown Award: Kyle Taylor

"This is one of KIB's favorite events of the year, and we were disappointed that we could not hold it in person," said KIB Board Member and Volunteer Recognition Chair Margie Stipes. "However, we are so grateful of the volunteers and friends of KIB, who are always ready to help."

KIB would like to thank the following volunteers who were scheduled to help with the event: Sandy Franco, Chuck Kirk, Elouise McMillian, Chandler Ude, Becky Scherschell, T.J. Friedel, Nancy Ard, Pat Riddle Boy Scout Troop 508 and volunteers from First Baptist Church.

Keep Irving Beautiful is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the community about litter abatement, recycling, and beautification to help preserve the health and promote the social and economic prosperity of the city. As an award-winning affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and Keep Texas Beautiful, KIB reaches out to all sectors of the community, including government, businesses, churches, as well as cultural, educational, neighborhood and civic organizations. For more information on volunteering with KIB or making an activity a "green event," visit CityofIrving.org/284/Keep-Irving-Beautiful or call (972) 721-2175.

Contact Information Keep Irving Beautiful

Rick Hose

972-721-2175

http://www.cityofirving.org/284/Keep-Irving-Beautiful

Rick Hose

972-721-2175



http://www.cityofirving.org/284/Keep-Irving-Beautiful



