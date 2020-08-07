Attorney Daniel Vaswani of Red Metric Law Releases Video Discussing Trump's Use of Federal Agents in Oregon Where Protests Have Continued Since the Death of George Floyd

Attorney Daniel Vaswani of Red Metric Law, a criminal defense firm that focuses on DUI and domestic violence cases, recently released a video titled, "The Separation of Powers." The video discusses the different policing agencies within the state, federal jurisdiction and Donald Trump's use of force in Portland, Oregon.

"Usually policing is reserved for the states; the states make decisions on how to police their own agencies. Now keep in mind, what that means is that there are state officials, such as state police, and here in California that is the CHP- California Highway Patrol. There is also city police, for example here in Hayward there is Hayward Police. There's also a county agency; for example here in Alameda County, there is the Alameda County Sheriff's Department," elaborates Mr. Vaswani.



Mr. Vaswani then explains that though policing is usually left up to such state agencies, there are instances where federal agents can be sent into states to conduct policing. This usually requires a presidential order and/or if they are policing federal property.



Mr. Vaswani discusses the relevance of the topic as mass protests occur in Portland, Oregon. The video then shows a news clip as the reporter says, "Protestors march toward Portland's federal courthouse."



The video then cuts back to Mr. Vaswani examining the use of federal agents in Portland. He says that though federal agents have the right to protect the federal courthouse, it becomes a problem when federal agents overstep the confines of federal land to conduct policing. He mentions how the amount of force federal agents are trained to use is far greater than what is needed.



Lastly, Mr. Vaswani discusses the importance of protests in America and discusses alternative ways to protest such as financially supporting movements, shopping at specific stores and voicing opinions.



