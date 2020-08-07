Adoptions From The Heart Hosts First Virtual Week of Workouts

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Adoptions From The Heart Press Release

Wynnewood, PA, August 07, 2020 --



AFTH’s Expecting and Birth Parent Support Fund aids current and former clients facing financial hardships who have placed a child for adoption through the agency. The fund is supported solely by donations, and the proceeds will go towards food, housing, clothing and other costs.



Between 7/1/2019 – 6/30/2020 Adoptions From The Heart received a total of $45,185 in funds from generous donors to lend financial support to expecting and birth parents.



“This is a fun, easy way to get your workout in for the day and support women who just may need a helping hand. Your workout could help someone who may be struggling to pay rent, keep their electric on or even put food on the table,” said Heidi Gonzalez, Executive Director of Adoptions From The Heart.



Kristen Dziegielewski is a birth mom who has placed a child for adoption through AFTH and is a recipient of the Expecting and Birth Parent Support Fund.



“The Birth Parent Support Fund has helped me and my family out by helping make it so we could eat in between pay periods, get diapers, etc. If it wasn’t for that fund and the generosity of everyone who contributes to the fund I don’t know what we would’ve done in those hard times. Every dollar that goes to that fund makes a difference. I am so thankful and grateful for Adoptions From The Heart and everyone who helps support,” said Dziegielewski.



For those interested in attending the virtual workout classes, registration for one class is $5, the dance-a-thon is $10, and the full week of workouts, including 13 classes and the dance-a-thon is $35. Participants who sign up for the most classes will receive a certificate at the end of the week. Links to join the classes will be emailed out once registration is complete.



To register for classes visit: https://conta.cc/2BGHaej



To read more about AFTH’s Expecting and Birth Parent Support Fund visit: https://bit.ly/3fxYa4i



About:

Adoptions From The Heart (AFTH) was founded in 1985 by Maxine Chalker, President/CEO. Maxine, herself an adoptee, wanted to give adoption a new face by breaking down the barriers and taking some of the mystery out of the adoption process. AFTH is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide safe, loving homes for children and offer comprehensive, high-quality services to adoptive families, birth parents, and children. The agency is licensed in PA, NJ, DE, CT, VA and NY.



Meagan Twardy

(610) 642-7200



https://afth.org/



