Ashton College Makes Education Accessible with Eight Admission Awards

Ashton College is creating more education opportunities by offering eight admission awards for students pursuing advanced education in a variety of fields. These awards are open to anyone seeking higher education at Ashton College and can be accessed through an easy application process that isn’t based on grades or financial means.

“We want to see more students earn credentials for their chosen career,” says Ashton College President, Colin Fortes. “These eight awards are designed to help students reach their dreams of a post-secondary education in an in-demand field.”



The awards were created to bring higher education to more individuals without an onerous application process. Each award has specific criteria. For example, to be eligible for the Community Support Worker award, a candidate must have at least 60 volunteer hours with a community non-profit organization. The Diploma in Human Resources Management requires a minimum of three years experience in the field.



Application deadlines are either August 9 or August 16 (depending on the specific award) and students (as well as potential students) are encouraged to apply as soon as possible.



Find the admission awards application, specific eligibility requirements and more information at: https://www.ashtoncollege.ca/awards/



About Ashton College

