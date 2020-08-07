PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Ashton College

Ashton College Makes Education Accessible with Eight Admission Awards


Ashton College is creating more education opportunities by offering eight admission awards for students pursuing advanced education in a variety of fields. These awards are open to anyone seeking higher education at Ashton College and can be accessed through an easy application process that isn’t based on grades or financial means.

Vancouver, Canada, August 07, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Individuals looking for financial assistance for their education, including those who are new to Canada and need to obtain Canadian credentials in their field, are the ideal candidates. The program-specific awards include: two of $4,000 each for the Community Support Worker program, three of $1,500 each for the Unit Clerk Certificate program, one of $1,500 for the Diploma in Human Resources program, and two of $1,000 each for the Certificate in Bookkeeping program.

“We want to see more students earn credentials for their chosen career,” says Ashton College President, Colin Fortes. “These eight awards are designed to help students reach their dreams of a post-secondary education in an in-demand field.”

The awards were created to bring higher education to more individuals without an onerous application process. Each award has specific criteria. For example, to be eligible for the Community Support Worker award, a candidate must have at least 60 volunteer hours with a community non-profit organization. The Diploma in Human Resources Management requires a minimum of three years experience in the field.

Application deadlines are either August 9 or August 16 (depending on the specific award) and students (as well as potential students) are encouraged to apply as soon as possible.

Find the admission awards application, specific eligibility requirements and more information at: https://www.ashtoncollege.ca/awards/

About Ashton College
Founded in 1998, Ashton College is a national and international leader in the field of education. Ashton delivers an innovative, personalized and fully comprehensive learning experience to both domestic and international students.
