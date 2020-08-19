Experience Stuff, a New Site That Lets You Discover Experiences from a Safe Place

Entrepreneurs Richard Walker and Lauren Seo have launched Experience Stuff, a new site that showcases hidden local experiences to decrease consumption and support local businesses. The site also features articles on ways to stay social, active and healthy at home, along with tips on minimalism and mindfulness.

Los Angeles, CA, August 19, 2020 --(



The two came up with the idea during their stay in Fiji. While exploring the island, they noticed a makeshift town of 40,000 climate refugees who had been flooded out of their homes. The founders wanted to find a sustainable solution to this growing problem. They realized they could help reduce the effects of climate change by sharing activities that leave behind a minimal carbon footprint.



Their ultimate goal is to create a shift in the way people spend money towards experiences instead of consumer goods.



Given the severity of the Covid-19 pandemic, Experience Stuff will initially focus on activities that make social distancing more enjoyable.



The site features articles on ways to stay social, active and healthy at home, along with tips on minimalism and mindfulness.



More categories are soon to follow. Los Angeles, CA, August 19, 2020 --( PR.com )-- After 5 years of slow travel, entrepreneurs Richard Walker and Lauren Seo have launched Experience Stuff, a new site that showcases hidden local experiences. By helping others enjoy nearby activities, they hope to decrease consumption and support local businesses.The two came up with the idea during their stay in Fiji. While exploring the island, they noticed a makeshift town of 40,000 climate refugees who had been flooded out of their homes. The founders wanted to find a sustainable solution to this growing problem. They realized they could help reduce the effects of climate change by sharing activities that leave behind a minimal carbon footprint.Their ultimate goal is to create a shift in the way people spend money towards experiences instead of consumer goods.Given the severity of the Covid-19 pandemic, Experience Stuff will initially focus on activities that make social distancing more enjoyable.The site features articles on ways to stay social, active and healthy at home, along with tips on minimalism and mindfulness.More categories are soon to follow.