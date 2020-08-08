Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Head of Pizarro Program to Brief on Pizarro Programme Updates at Future Armoured Vehicles CEE 2020

SMi reports: Spanish MoD’s Colonel Jose Maria Gonzalez Casado to provide updates at the Future Armoured Vehicles Central and Eastern Europe conference, now a virtual conference.

About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses, and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk London, United Kingdom, August 08, 2020 --( PR.com )-- With less than 10 weeks until the 6th annual Future Armoured Vehicles Central and Eastern Europe Conference, taking place on the 12th and 13th October, it has now become a virtual event only.The two-day conference will welcome an exceptional gathering of international senior military officers from the Central and Eastern European region. In recent CC news, "The Spanish version of the Ascod armoured fighting vehicles, called Pizarro, were deployed to Latvia." *(Source: Defence Blog). The Pizarro, designed by General Dynamics European Land Systems, was transferred to Bilbao as part of NATO’s multinational Enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) operation to increase defence and deterrence capabilities in the alliance's contested Eastern flank.Building on the that, SMi Group are delighted to welcome General Dynamics European Land Systems as Sponsor and Exhibitor for this year’s Future Armoured Vehicles CEE meeting, showcasing their very latest armoured vehicles updates. With heavy support from the host nation – Czech Republic, the conference will also feature several high-level, regionally focussed presentations, from senior military and government personnel from countries such as; Austria, Estonia, Poland, Romania, Slovenia and more.Interested parties that register until the 28th August can save £200 with the Early Bird rate. Register at http://www.futurearmouredvehicles.com/PRcom10In light of the above news, with the Spanish Armed Forces deploying Pizarro armoured vehicles to Latvia, delegates attending this year’s meeting will have the opportunity to listen to and meet with the platform manager for the Pizarro. Colonel Jose Maria Gonzalez Casado, Head of Pizarro Program, Procurement and Weapon Directorate, Spanish MoD, will provide an exclusive presentation on ‘Modernisation Developments for Spanish IFV Combat Capabilities’ covering:• The Pizzaro programme updates• Examining the capability scope of ground manoeuvre for Spanish mechanized vehicles• Integrating mechanised vehicles into a wider combat vehicle doctrineTo register and view the full agenda with the speaker line up, the brochure is available at http://www.futurearmouredvehicles.com/PRcom10Future Armoured Vehicles Central and Eastern Europe Conference 202012th – 13th October 2020Virtual Conference onlyProudly sponsored by:Gold Sponsor: Rheinmetall DefenceSponsors & Exhibitors: General Dynamics, Milrem RoboticsTo sponsor or exhibit at Future Armoured Vehicles Central and Eastern Europe 2020, please contact Sadia Malick on: +44 (0)207 827 6748Register online or contact James Hitchen for delegate registration enquiries on +44 (0) 207 827 6054About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses, and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk Contact Information SMi Group

Carina Gozo

+44 (0) 20 7827 6088



http://www.futurearmouredvehicles.com/PRcom10



