Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between DevelopScripts LLC and Awection Inc.

Tampa, FL, August 08, 2020 --



DevelopScripts is a Texas-based company that offers a white-label, subscription-based digital platform allowing users to organize, manage, and conduct auctions through a centralized medium facilitating business transactions as well as fundraising efforts. The company also provides peer-to-peer marketplaces for e-commerce platforms. The Company serves customers in the automotive, equipment, pet, liquidation services, collectibles, event planning and other industries.



DevelopScripts’ founder, Rajesh Rajaram, has built a unique platform in the auction software category and successfully expanded his customer base and offerings year after year.



Mr. Rajaram commented regarding the deal, “Benchmark International really pulled their weight in getting this deal done. I was very impressed by every team member’s tenacity to get this deal across the finish line. Most importantly, the Benchmark team always took the time to listen to my concerns and feedback and were open to working on this deal with my best interests in mind. Benchmark International ultimately found the perfect partner to escalate the Company’s growth and take DevelopScripts to the next level.”



Alex Guiva, President of Awection Inc., has been growing businesses for over 20 years and is experienced in a wide array of industries. He said in relation to the deal, “Having closed over 30 transactions, I can attest that it is rare to find an intermediary as knowledgeable as Benchmark International. They truly focused on the important aspects of deal making and consistently made an effort to get to the finish line without creating disruptions for the organization during the process.”



Benchmark International’s Transaction Director Luis Vinals stated, “Working with a client like Rajesh is like working with the American Dream. Rajesh has such a rich and interesting story, which was a joy to learn about. Throughout the entire process, Rajesh was communicative and collaborative. With the Benchmark International team by his side, Rajesh was able to procure the deal he desired that would allow him to meet his personal and business objectives. Open communication allowed us to have strategic conversations that ultimately led to our team finding the ideal cultural fit for our client.”



Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com



Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0)161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com



Africa: Anthony McCardle at +2721 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com



About Benchmark International:

Benchmark International’s global offices provide business owners in the middle market and lower middle market with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. To date, Benchmark International has handled engagements in excess of $6B across various industries worldwide. With decades of global M&A experience, Benchmark International’s deal teams, working from offices across the world, have assisted hundreds of owners with achieving their personal objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses.



Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com/

Brittney Zoeller

813-898-2350



www.benchmarkintl.com



