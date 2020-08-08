Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases EMWorks Inc Press Release

Receive press releases from EMWorks Inc: By Email RSS Feeds: EMWorks and GMTO Corporation Collaborate on the Giant Magellan Telescope Project

Montreal, Canada, August 08, 2020 --(



EMWorks’ 3D electromagnetic design and simulation software, EMS, will help the engineers at GMTO simulate the movement and function of eddy current dampers, optimizing the design. These dampers will be integrated into the support actuators which shape the main mirrors of the telescope and are used to reduce the stress the mirrors would experience during a seismic event. EMS software will help in predicting the non-axial forces present in the system, optimizing the magnets size and clearance between the magnet array and the actuator. “We selected the EMS software package for their commitment to quality, experience in electromagnetics, and their untethered belief in public serviceand advancement of science and technology,” added Barbara Fischer, GMTO M1 Subsystem Manager.



“This collaboration is all about high tech leaders joining forces to address some of the biggest challenges in astronomical engineering. We are grateful to EMWorks for their generous support,” said Dr. Robert Shelton, President of GMTO.



Dr. Ahmed Khebir, President of EMWorks Inc. said, “Weare excited to collaborate with GMTO Corporation on this project. It gives us great pleasure that our product, EMS, will enable GMTO to optimize their designs of the eddy current dampers. We are always looking to serve the community for the growth of science and exploration of outer space.”



About the Giant Magellan Telescope

The Giant Magellan Telescope is an “Extremely Large Telescope” designed to provide unprecedented clarity and sensitivity for observing astronomical phenomena. The telescope’s primary mirror combines seven circular mirror segments,each with a diameter of 8.4 meters (27 feet), forming an effective aperture of 24.5 meters in diameter. GMT will embark on a mission of discovery to explore the origins of matter and the formation of the first stars and galaxies. Moreover, it will help uncover the mysteries of dark matter and dark energy. The GMT will be located at Las Campanas Observatory in the Chilean Andes. The Giant Magellan Telescope project consists of an international consortium of leading educational institutions.



About GMTO Corporation

The GMTO Corporation is a standalone non-stock non-profitUS (Delaware) based corporation created to execute the development and operation of the Giant Magellan Telescope facility on behalf of a consortium of academic and research institutions.



About EMWorks Inc.

Dr. Ahmed Khebir

+1(514)-612-0503



https://www.emworks.com



