Jac Carrera is Taking Over IGTV with His Show The Quaran-Teens

During this pandemic, Jac decided to create content to entertain his audience. He invited some of his acting friends and started a series that showcases teens living in the same building who use their lock-down time to come up with fun activities so as to not lose their friendship while social distancing. With high demand for the first season, he decided to create another season which features some old cast members and some new ones. What are these teens up to?

New York, NY, August 08, 2020 --(



The first episode of Season 2 is set to premiere on Friday September 4, 2020.



Over several months, The Quaran-teens became a popular show to watch on IGTV. In an overwhelming response to the end of Season 1, there was a demand for a second season which is currently in production. “I decided to make this series to entertain my followers and also to keep working on my skills during this trying times, is not easy being lock in four walls, but to see the responds we are getting is exciting,” said Jac.



In addition to returning cast members Angelina Palma, Dylan Duff, Joshua Packard, Jose “Jac” Carrera, Sway Bhatia, and Tzedek Ixtacuatli (aka DJ Wildstyle), this season also features BrookeMonae Westbrook, JJ Whyte, Mathieu Silverman, Maya Gonta, and Myra Gallant. “It was a challenge to film with different time zones trying to produce a cohesive show focused around friends living in a single apartment building in New York, when I am the only one basically living in an apartment,” said Jac. The Quaran-teens series manages to bring the life of individual teens “together apart” with quirky and relatable style to IGTV.



Innovative as always, this season, the Quaran-teens are also expanding their horizons by producing a subtitled / multi-lingual episode. While there will be some familiarity (yes...Jac still games, Angelina still snores, Joshua enforces social distancing and DJ Wildstyle still plays her music loudly) there will be many laughs as the Quaran-teens attempt to use their quarantine time to develop new skills such as baking, painting, and even the production of a musical episode.



In anticipation of Season 2, you can learn more about the cast and find all 5 episodes from Season 1 on https://www.instagram.com/the_quaranteens_2020 New York, NY, August 08, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Inspired by the challenging times of COVID-19, teen actor, writer, and producer Jac Carrera from Brooklyn, New York, brought together an amazing cast from all over the Continent to play the roles of friends and neighbors in the (Instagram) IGTV series “The Quaran-teens.” With a new episode released every Friday, this series brings light and laughter into the struggle of life during a global pandemic.The first episode of Season 2 is set to premiere on Friday September 4, 2020.Over several months, The Quaran-teens became a popular show to watch on IGTV. In an overwhelming response to the end of Season 1, there was a demand for a second season which is currently in production. “I decided to make this series to entertain my followers and also to keep working on my skills during this trying times, is not easy being lock in four walls, but to see the responds we are getting is exciting,” said Jac.In addition to returning cast members Angelina Palma, Dylan Duff, Joshua Packard, Jose “Jac” Carrera, Sway Bhatia, and Tzedek Ixtacuatli (aka DJ Wildstyle), this season also features BrookeMonae Westbrook, JJ Whyte, Mathieu Silverman, Maya Gonta, and Myra Gallant. “It was a challenge to film with different time zones trying to produce a cohesive show focused around friends living in a single apartment building in New York, when I am the only one basically living in an apartment,” said Jac. The Quaran-teens series manages to bring the life of individual teens “together apart” with quirky and relatable style to IGTV.Innovative as always, this season, the Quaran-teens are also expanding their horizons by producing a subtitled / multi-lingual episode. While there will be some familiarity (yes...Jac still games, Angelina still snores, Joshua enforces social distancing and DJ Wildstyle still plays her music loudly) there will be many laughs as the Quaran-teens attempt to use their quarantine time to develop new skills such as baking, painting, and even the production of a musical episode.In anticipation of Season 2, you can learn more about the cast and find all 5 episodes from Season 1 on https://www.instagram.com/the_quaranteens_2020