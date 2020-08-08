Operation Food Search Holds Gleaning Event

Press Releases Operation Food Search Press Release

Nonprofit's newest partnership involves harvesting unwanted produce for food insecure families.

St. Louis, MO, August 08, 2020 --(



The program, which is designed to reduce food loss on local farms, brings volunteers to harvest what farmers cannot on their own. Gleaning increases access to healthy and fresh local food for those individuals and families experiencing food insecurity.



OFS recently hosted a volunteer gleaning event at Three Rivers Community Farm located in Elsah, Ill. The 14-year-old Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) farm provides organically-grown produce for the Riverbend and St. Louis area. Thirteen volunteers harvested 224 pounds of potatoes, 180 pounds of slicing tomatoes, and 160 pounds of cherry tomatoes. The produce was distributed to OFS’s network of more than 200 food pantries located throughout the bi-state region.



“Our community has truly stepped up and extended their generosity to those who need it most,” said OFS Executive Director Kristen Wild. “Partners like Three Rivers Community Farm enable us to provide families with fresh food that would otherwise be wasted. We are very grateful for their support in alleviating food insecurity during the summer months.”



Rochelle Brandvein

314-726-5355



www.operationfoodsearch.org



