Attorney Daniel Vaswani of Red Metric, Criminal Defense & DUI Lawyers, Posts Video About 2nd Stimulus Package That Could Help Americans During Coronavirus Shut-Down

Attorney Daniel Vaswani of Red Metric Law, a criminal defense firm that focuses on DUI, domestic violence and other criminal cases, posted a video about the possible 2nd stimulus package that is being negotiated in Congress - as coronavirus (COVID-19) problems continue. Daniel Vaswani is licensed to practice law in California. Red Metric Law has several offices in California, in such cities as Hayward, Oakland, Manteca, San Jose and San Francisco.

San Francisco, CA, August 08, 2020 --(



"The federal government is going to make the decision about a proposed 1 trillion dollar ($1,000,000,000,000) stimulus package. What that means is, tax payers may get more money. If you fall within the income bracket that is needed to qualify, you may be getting another stimulus check. Also, if you haven't been able to pay rent, there may be an extension of the moratorium on evictions," says Mr. Vaswani.



The video then shows a clip from Yahoo! Finance, in which Joseph Minarik from The United States Office of Management and Budget discusses the large portion of Americans that are going through financial hardship.



Mr. Vaswani is adamant that the US government is doing what it can to try to make sure that our economy does not collapse. Nonetheless, Mr. Vaswani again discusses the numbers, which are a bit disheartening, "60% of the restaurants that closed due to the initial shelter in place caused by coronavirus (COVID-19) will have to permanently close."



In the last portions of the video, Mr. Vaswani discusses the importance of small business, traditionally known as mom & pop shops. He encourages us to shop wisely and support our communities by supporting local businesses.



To speak to attorney Daniel Vaswani please call 1-8338-NO-JAIL



To watch the full video, copy and paste this link into your browser:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ifNectvMBs8



www.RedMetric.com



Red Metric Law has offices in:

-Hayward Office: 22544 Main Street, Hayward, California 94541

-Oakland Office: 420 3rd Street, Suite 250, Oakland, California 94607

-San Francisco Office: 535 Mission Street, 14th Floor, San Francisco, CA 94105

-Manteca Office: 1463 Moffat Blvd., Suite 9B, Manteca, CA 95336

-San Jose Office: 333 West San Carlos Street, San Jose, CA 95110 San Francisco, CA, August 08, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Daniel Vaswani, a criminal defense lawyer at Red Metric, recently posted a video about the potential second stimulus package that is currently being negotiated in Congress. Right off the bat, Mr. Vaswani lays out the numbers and the potential implications:"The federal government is going to make the decision about a proposed 1 trillion dollar ($1,000,000,000,000) stimulus package. What that means is, tax payers may get more money. If you fall within the income bracket that is needed to qualify, you may be getting another stimulus check. Also, if you haven't been able to pay rent, there may be an extension of the moratorium on evictions," says Mr. Vaswani.The video then shows a clip from Yahoo! Finance, in which Joseph Minarik from The United States Office of Management and Budget discusses the large portion of Americans that are going through financial hardship.Mr. Vaswani is adamant that the US government is doing what it can to try to make sure that our economy does not collapse. Nonetheless, Mr. Vaswani again discusses the numbers, which are a bit disheartening, "60% of the restaurants that closed due to the initial shelter in place caused by coronavirus (COVID-19) will have to permanently close."In the last portions of the video, Mr. Vaswani discusses the importance of small business, traditionally known as mom & pop shops. He encourages us to shop wisely and support our communities by supporting local businesses.To speak to attorney Daniel Vaswani please call 1-8338-NO-JAILTo watch the full video, copy and paste this link into your browser:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ifNectvMBs8www.RedMetric.comRed Metric Law has offices in:-Hayward Office: 22544 Main Street, Hayward, California 94541-Oakland Office: 420 3rd Street, Suite 250, Oakland, California 94607-San Francisco Office: 535 Mission Street, 14th Floor, San Francisco, CA 94105-Manteca Office: 1463 Moffat Blvd., Suite 9B, Manteca, CA 95336-San Jose Office: 333 West San Carlos Street, San Jose, CA 95110