Restivo Monacelli LLP Announces Vicki L. Goetter as Firm Administrator

Restivo Monacelli provides professional accounting and auditing, state, federal and international tax services, estate and wealth preservation, strategic planning/consulting, business valuation, and business outsourcing solutions to clients throughout the United States. With a team of over 40 professionals and specialists at your fingertips, we deliver all the resources of a much larger firm with the responsiveness and personal service normally only found in a smaller, boutique firm. Restivo Monacelli stays ahead of the curve on industry trends, regulations and resources in order to guide clients across an ever-changing landscape. As a result, the firm has consistently grown and evolved to be a best-in-class tax, accounting and business advisory firm for clients nationwide and was recently recognized by Inside Public Accounting as a “2019 Fastest Growing Firm,” “2019 Best of the Best Firm” and a “2019 IPA Top 400 Firm.” For more information, visit www.rm-llp.com. Providence, RI, August 08, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Restivo Monacelli LLP today announced the appointment of Vicki L. Goetter as Firm Administrator. As a key member of the Leadership Team, Vicki oversees the day-to-day operations and internal affairs of a talented, industry-leading team of 50 professionals that service clients nationwide.Vicki has 25 years of executive administration, human resources, and management experience, predominately in the public accounting and consulting industry. In addition, she has 10 years’ experience in private business in the U.S. and U.K. Prior to joining Restivo Monacelli, she was Chief Operating Officer at the largest accounting firm on the western slope of Colorado with four offices.“This is an important role for our firm as we continue our growth trajectory and we are pleased to have attracted Vicki from across the country,” said Kevin Hundley, Managing Partner. “She is a hands-on leader with deep experience and a dynamic personality who brings to the table innovative ideas and strategies that will help our firm achieve a high-performance culture focused on superior client service, continuous improvement, and new growth and development opportunities.”Commenting on her new role, Vicki said: “I am excited about this tremendous opportunity to join an industry-leading firm that values a strong culture where employees feel engaged and inspired. I look forward to collaborating with our entire team to advance our goals through effective planning and communication in the key areas of human resources, marketing, and technology and position Restivo Monacelli for continued success.”Vicki is the past president and vice president of the New Jersey Chapter of the CPA FMA and is a return speaker at the CCH Connections conference, a tax and accounting software solutions provider. She attended Richard Stockton University and holds an accreditation of Public Accounting Firm Manager (PAFM). In addition to her affiliation with the CPA FMA, she is also a member of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM).About Restivo Monacelli LLPRestivo Monacelli is an innovative tax, accounting and business advisory firm with offices in Providence, RI and Boca Raton, FL. Established more than two decades ago with a uniquely different business model than traditional accounting firms, we leverage our first-hand business experience and financial expertise to provide forward-thinking solutions that drive growth and long-term success.Restivo Monacelli provides professional accounting and auditing, state, federal and international tax services, estate and wealth preservation, strategic planning/consulting, business valuation, and business outsourcing solutions to clients throughout the United States. With a team of over 40 professionals and specialists at your fingertips, we deliver all the resources of a much larger firm with the responsiveness and personal service normally only found in a smaller, boutique firm. Restivo Monacelli stays ahead of the curve on industry trends, regulations and resources in order to guide clients across an ever-changing landscape. As a result, the firm has consistently grown and evolved to be a best-in-class tax, accounting and business advisory firm for clients nationwide and was recently recognized by Inside Public Accounting as a “2019 Fastest Growing Firm,” “2019 Best of the Best Firm” and a “2019 IPA Top 400 Firm.” For more information, visit www.rm-llp.com. Contact Information Restivo Monacelli LLP

Courtney Guertin

401-368-6655



www.rm-llp.com



