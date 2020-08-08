Engel & Völkers Belleair Hosts “Pop-Up” Event with Posies Flower Truck

Press Releases Engel & Völkers Press Release

Engel & Völkers Belleair partners with Posies Flower Truck to show appreciation and to support local businesses.

Belleair, FL, August 08, 2020 --



Engel & Völkers Belleair hosted the first event that took place August 6, 2020, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at their location on West Bay Drive in Belleair Bluffs. Posies Flower Truck, an easily recognizable mobile flower boutique, travels to multiple locations around the Tampa Bay area offering customer-picked, fresh flower bouquets. While adhering to the current social distancing guidelines and face mask requirements, people created their own flower arrangements and received an additional bouquet and GG magazine, a globally distributed magazine featuring Engel & Völkers’ luxury properties, compliments of Engel & Völkers. The next event is to take place Thursday, August 13 at the Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach location.



Kelly Montgomery-Kepler, Owner of Engel & Völkers Belleair states, “Everyone loves Posies Flowers, so it was a great collaboration! As a broker and Engel & Völkers License Partner, we are always looking for ways to support our Realtors®, assist in creating bespoke experiences for their clients, and to stay heavily involved in the growth and unity of our communities. The outcome was amazing, and the flower bouquets were absolutely beautiful!”



About Engel & Völkers



Engel & Völkers is one of the world’s leading companies specializing in the sale and lease of premium residential and commercial property. Engel & Völkers currently operates a global network of nearly 12,500 real estate advisors in more than 900 residential brokerages in 34 countries around the world. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. Learn more by visiting any of the following sites:

