Daniel Vaswani of Red Metric Law, a Criminal Defense Firm That Focuses on DUI & Domestic Violence Cases, Posts a Video About the Ongoing Spread of Coronavirus COVID-19

Attorney Daniel Vaswani of Red Metric Law, a criminal defense firm headquartered in Hayward, CA that focuses on DUI, domestic violence and criminal cases, released a video that discusses the ongoing problem of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and how it is affecting Americans. Mr. Vaswani discusses how the virus continues to spread across America, how politics have infiltrated medical advice and the consequences.

Hayward, CA, August 08, 2020 --(



"We are now seeing a resurgence of COVID-19 and that is happening throughout the world," said Mr. Vaswani. He then discusses the troubling number of cases in America compared to the rest of the world. "The US, although we only amount to 330 million people - we aren't very much of the world. But we account for a quarter of the cases," continues Mr. Vaswani.



The video then cuts to a clip from MSNBC which gives additional statistics. The United States has the 4th highest death rate, the only countries that have a worse death rate are the UK, Peru and Chile. The video then gives a horrifying fact, America is only 4.25% of the global population but accounts for 22% of the world's COVID-19 deaths.



"We have 1,000 new cases per day. What that means is that if that persisted for an entire year we would have 352,000,000 people infected with COVID-19," stated Mr. Vaswani.



Mr. Vaswani then discusses the relationship this virus has with our economy. He believes everyone needs to wear masks and follow the proposed guidelines to thwart the spread of the virus. "For as long as those steps aren't taken, the reopening of our economy will not occur - now, that's how it directly affects you," said Mr. Vaswani.



To watch the full video, copy and paste this link into your browser:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T70TBVoej5k



To speak to attorney Daniel Vaswani please call 1-8338-NO-JAIL



www.RedMetric.com



Red Metric Law has offices in:

-Hayward Office: 22544 Main Street, Hayward, California 94541

-Oakland Office: 420 3rd Street, Suite 250, Oakland, California 94607

-San Francisco Office: 535 Mission Street, 14th Floor, San Francisco, CA 94105

-Manteca Office: 1463 Moffat Blvd., Suite 9B, Manteca, CA 95336

-San Jose Office: 333 West San Carlos Street, San Jose, CA 95110 Hayward, CA, August 08, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Daniel Vaswani is a criminal defense lawyer and CEO of Red Metric Law, a California firm that focuses on DUI and domestic violence cases. This is the 5th video released by the firm that discusses coronavirus. This one in particular, highlights the staggering number of cases in The United States and how it affects us all."We are now seeing a resurgence of COVID-19 and that is happening throughout the world," said Mr. Vaswani. He then discusses the troubling number of cases in America compared to the rest of the world. "The US, although we only amount to 330 million people - we aren't very much of the world. But we account for a quarter of the cases," continues Mr. Vaswani.The video then cuts to a clip from MSNBC which gives additional statistics. The United States has the 4th highest death rate, the only countries that have a worse death rate are the UK, Peru and Chile. The video then gives a horrifying fact, America is only 4.25% of the global population but accounts for 22% of the world's COVID-19 deaths."We have 1,000 new cases per day. What that means is that if that persisted for an entire year we would have 352,000,000 people infected with COVID-19," stated Mr. Vaswani.Mr. Vaswani then discusses the relationship this virus has with our economy. He believes everyone needs to wear masks and follow the proposed guidelines to thwart the spread of the virus. "For as long as those steps aren't taken, the reopening of our economy will not occur - now, that's how it directly affects you," said Mr. Vaswani.To watch the full video, copy and paste this link into your browser:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T70TBVoej5kTo speak to attorney Daniel Vaswani please call 1-8338-NO-JAILwww.RedMetric.comRed Metric Law has offices in:-Hayward Office: 22544 Main Street, Hayward, California 94541-Oakland Office: 420 3rd Street, Suite 250, Oakland, California 94607-San Francisco Office: 535 Mission Street, 14th Floor, San Francisco, CA 94105-Manteca Office: 1463 Moffat Blvd., Suite 9B, Manteca, CA 95336-San Jose Office: 333 West San Carlos Street, San Jose, CA 95110