Red Hook Terminals to Deploy Largest Electric Truck Fleet on US East Coast

Newark, NJ, August 08, 2020 --(



With a fleet of ten BYD 8Y electric yard tractors, Red Hook Terminals is establishing itself as the clear leader in zero-emission terminal operations on the US East Coast. Red Hook Terminals is a versatile intermodal operator that also offers stevedoring and cross harbor barge service, with two separate facilities within the Port of NY/NJ complex.



“It’s our duty as good neighbors to help reduce emissions in the communities we work in,” said Michael Stamatis, President of Red Hook Terminals. “Together with Hudson County Motors and BYD we’ll be putting our first zero-emission fleet to work right here in Port Newark.”



Hudson County Motors has partnered with Climate Change Mitigation Technologies LLC (CCMT), a pioneer in medium and heavy-duty commercial fleet truck electrification projects. CCMT will be responsible for providing project management services for all of Hudson County Motors’ electric truck programs including Red Hook Terminals.



“Red Hook’s project is the first major heavy-duty battery electric truck deployment in the eastern United States,” said James Sherman, Chief Operating Officer of CCMT. “We’re proud to be part of the team and we appreciate the continued support of the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection."



Hudson County Motors is BYD’s fully authorized truck dealer for Northern New Jersey, including Bayonne, Elizabeth, Jersey City, Newark and Trenton. Based in Secaucus, NJ, Hudson County Motors is well positioned to support the New Jersey electric truck market, including trucks that operate at Port Newark, Port Elizabeth and Bayonne marine terminals.



“Red Hook Terminals has taken a leadership role on the US East Coast with its electric truck program,” said John Gerra, Sr. Director of Business Development at BYD Motors. “They’re now setting the new standard for intermodal operations.”



About BYD

BYD, the leader in commercial electric truck deployments in the United States, is the world’s largest manufacturer of electric vehicles and the global leader in battery-electric trucks with more than 12,000 electric trucks in service around the world. BYD is also an industry leader in several other high-tech sectors including automobiles, electronics, buses, forklifts, energy storage and solar power. BYD is a publicly traded company, with Berkshire Hathaway as BYD’s largest institutional shareholder.

en.byd.com



About Hudson County Motors

Hudson County Motors was established in 1945 and has been servicing the truck industry for over 70 years. For three generations, Hudson County Motors has been family owned and operated. Hudson County Motors is a leader in the trucking industry, and is focused on maintaining the highest level of customer satisfaction. hudsoncountymotors.com



About Climate Change Mitigation Technologies LLC

CCMT is an independent renewable energy and energy efficiency project developer that specializes in medium and heavy-duty commercial fleet battery electric truck projects. CCMT’s projects combine electric trucks and charging equipment with solar power and stationary storage to deliver resilient and sustainable projects that reduce fossil fuel consumption and related greenhouse gas emissions.



Media Contact:

Frank C. Girardot

BYD North America

Director Communications

(213) 245-6503

