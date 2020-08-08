Careington Announces Nationwide Launch of the GetMoreRx Discount Prescription Program

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Careington International Corporation Press Release

Frisco, TX, August 08, 2020 --(



The GetMoreRx discount prescription program is easy to use. Individuals can visit the GetMoreRx website and enter their current location and name of medication to conveniently compare pricing at nearby participating pharmacies. Members can set up a custom search for each medication, searching for name-brand or generic forms along with dosage and quantity. The website offers a price transparency tool, so members will always know exactly what they’re paying on their prescription medication. To use the program, members simply present their GetMoreRx card at the pharmacy to save money when they pick up and pay for their medication. Members can access their GetMoreRx card right from the website.



Discounts on prescriptions through GetMoreRx are available at pharmacies nationwide such as CVS Pharmacy®, Target, Longs Drugs, Walmart, Kroger, Fry’s, Harris Teeter, Walgreens and Duane Reade. Members can search for participating pharmacies near their home or office on GetMoreRx.com. GetMore Rx discount prescription cards will also be available at doctors’ offices, urgent care and other health care facilities across the country, so individuals can conveniently use the program when they need it.



The GetMoreRx discount prescription program was designed to help make the process of getting prescription medication easy and affordable, helping to offset the high cost of prescription drugs for anyone who uses the program. GetMoreRx is free to use and is available to individuals with or without insurance. Consumers who may have prescription benefits through their health insurance can compare the costs of the two programs to determine the greatest savings. The program can be used on a variety of medications and can often offer greater savings than manufacturer coupons.



“We are excited about the launch of the GetMoreRx discount prescription program, as it will undoubtedly help people save money on their prescriptions,” said Matthew Herrera, Assistant Vice President of Sales at Careington International Corporation. “The GetMoreRx website makes it convenient to compare the cost of medication at several different pharmacies, which will be a huge timesaver for everyone who uses it.”



GetMoreRx is available directly to individual consumers and their families and is also available for group and employer relationships as a standalone, value-added program that can complement existing benefits offerings.



To learn more about the GetMoreRx prescription drug program, please visit getmorerx.com.



About Careington International Corporation

Jamie Saunders

(800) 441-0380 ext. 2902



www.careington.com



