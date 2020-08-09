Denim Show Announces New Dates for New Delhi and Mumbai Editions

Press Releases Mex Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd. Press Release

With an aim to provide an impetus to denim industry stakeholders in the aftermath of the pandemic, organisers Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India and MEX Exhibitions have jointly announced new dates for both New Delhi and Mumbai editions of the Denim Show.

Denim Show serves as a unique platform where the entire denim fraternity converges to showcase latest products, technologies, and set future trends. Held in association with Denim Manufacturers' Association (DMA), the show helps in furthering the potential of the Indian denim industry by creating a stage through which suppliers and buyers under the denim manufacturing supply chain could avail the benefits of targeted business opportunities. India’s position in manufacturing denim is very strong and the Denim Show will act as a catalyst taking it a notch-above to make it more competitive.



Denim is one of the most versatile fabrics known to mankind and its application has moved far beyond just clothing. Keeping this in view, the organisers have crafted this show to meet both contemporary and future needs of this industry. In every edition, exhibitors put forth innovations that add value to this sector, with themes such as circularity of the economy and sustainability driving the show.



The Denim Show encompasses some specially-designed key highlights such as Denim Applications – highlighting rapidly increasing applications of Denim fabrics and textiles; Denim Talks - comprising a series of talks bringing forth innovation, education & sustainability; Denim Trends - aimed at defining future denim trends; and Denim Walks - showcasing latest fashion trends in denim through a fashion show. The highlights aim to enrich the experience of both exhibitors and visitors by giving them more avenues for participation.



The New Delhi edition of Denim Show will be held at India Expo Mart Ltd in Greater Noida, Delhi-NCR, from 17 - 19 December 2020, while the Mumbai edition has been scheduled from 19 - 21 March 2021 at Bombay Exhibition Center, Mumbai.



Between now and its opening in December 2020, the organisers aim to keep the industry connected through its webinars to draw focus on sustainable measures and support the sector during its recovery phase.



Press information and photographic material:

Anjali Srivastava

+91-11-46464848



https://www.denimshow.com/



