JB Dondolo, Inc. Launches “Music For Water” Campaign Benefitting The Navajo Nation

The “Music for Water” competition represents a campaign that streams water and music together with the intent to align the mission of JB Dondolo with a higher calling.



This campaign is an annual competition open to anyone who belongs to a member of a collection society (see requirements to qualify and submit your water song here). Through this campaign, songs gain visibility and promotion which may be broadcast to tens of thousands of new listeners both nationally and internationally with a possibility of generating new fans. Five (5) expert judges in the music industry or closely affiliated will decide which top five (5) songs will be chosen and one of the chosen five (by JB Dondolo board) will be awarded as the song of the year.



There exists a multitude of different musical campaigns. However, “Music for Water” will set itself apart as a charitable campaign that serves to leverage the “universal medium and ambassador” of music to ignite a greater awareness of the importance of clean drinking water around the globe. The participation of each artist or artists will be instrumental in saving countless lives. Hospitals, schools, and orphanages in underserved communities will also greatly benefit from this musical competition as the campaign will serve as a protagonist to fight for clean water and sanitation.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, JB Dondolo recognizes the immediate need to raise funds to help those in dire need. Therefore, the recipient of the funds raised with this campaign is the Navajo Nation in Arizona, USA. During this time, the organization will seek a water song for charity and further shine the spotlight on the charitable work being done around the globe.



JB Dondolo has partnered with Disinfect & Shield, a disinfecting company that will provide hand sanitizers and disinfecting products to the Navajo communities. Also, JB Dondolo has partnered with Grand Mountain International Records, the record label company that will provide a single distribution deal for the top five (5) winners, internationally.



Judges for Music for Water are Amanda Abizaid, Janol Mecca Holmes, Paolo Mongani, and Misty Blanco.



Already, the Music for Water campaign has received endorsements from Gold Selling Recording Artist Ny’a, Country singer IMAJ, and artists Daniel Dodd-Ellis, Marc Avon Evans, and a few others.



JB Dondolo takes tremendous pride in the promotions and exposure it receives from Purdue University Musical Organizations and University of Notre Dame Department of Music.



About JB Dondolo, Inc.: Lumbie Mlambo founded JB Dondolo, Inc. in 2012. JB Dondolo, Inc.’s mission is to remove barriers to accessing basic needs that underserved and impoverished communities face. JB Dondolo, Inc. firmly believes that access to clean water is a human right. Mlambo accepted a 2019 UN Global Leadership Award presented by the Dallas Chapter of the United Nations Association of the United States of America. The award honored the work the organization completed towards the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal 6: Clean Water and Sanitation through installing a filtration system at a medical clinic in Zimbabwe.



Lumbie Mlambo

817-705-6212



jbdondolo.org

Ronda Bowen

Rbowen@jbdondolo.org



