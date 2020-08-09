Future Electronics President Robert Miller Congratulates Prague Office on Their 15th Anniversary

Press Releases Future Electronics Press Release

Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, congratulated the company’s Prague branch, which is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year.

Future Electronics was founded in Montreal in 1968 by company President Robert Miller. It expanded into the United States in 1972, opening its first American office in Boston.



The Prague branch first opened in 2005, to serve customers in both Czech Republic and Slovakia. The office is located in a strategic area of Prague from which team members can easily reach the main roads to visit customers, while still remaining close to the city center.



"I've been working for Future Electronics in Czech Republic and Slovakia from the very beginning, and it's great to see how the company as well as the team has evolved in both countries, building up relationships with our customers and supplier partners, and becoming demand creation oriented," said Country Manager Pavel Rasejev. "We remain focused on delighting our customers and suppliers, and being the partner who helps them meet their challenges."



Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, congratulated the Prague team on their 15-year milestone, and thanked everyone for their contributions to the success of the branch.



For more information about Future Electronics and its 170 office locations in 44 countries around the world, visit www.FutureElectronics.com



About Future Electronics



Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.



Media Contact



Claudio Caporicci

Global Director, Marketing Communications & Advertising

Future Electronics

www.FutureElectronics.com



514-694-7710 (ext. 4107)

Fax: 514-693-6051

Martin H. Gordon

514-694-7710



https://www.futureelectronics.com

237 Hymus Boulevard, Pointe Claire, Quebec H9R 5C7, Canada



