Cornell University Selects BlackBeltHelp for After-Hours IT Help Desk Support

BlackBeltHelp is pleased to announce that Cornell University has selected BlackBeltHelp for After-Hours IT Help Desk Services.

Chicago, IL, August 09, 2020 --(



It's been an engaging year for BlackBeltHelp. They have continuously been working on their Help Desk Solutions wherein they have integrated their chatbot with student's personalized queries. Additionally, they have expanded their reach across 250+ institutions in the United States and these achievements have led BlackBeltHelp to win multiple potential consumers.



Thereby, in the best interest of the time, this helpdesk has been implemented delineating the following benefits:



• Helpdesk is just a call away. No more physical visits to any department required.

• Certified experts are available to provide quick resolution.

• Provide after-hours support including weekends and holidays.

• All interactions are recorded; reference to history with ease.

• Deliver cost-effective services



The scope of support includes (but not limited to):



• Email & Communication Support

• Network Connectivity

• Printers & Scanners

• Virus Removal

• Operating Systems

• LMS Application Support

• ERP



Why BlackBelthelp 24x7 Technology Help Desk Support



• Higher Education Focus (200+ Higher Education Clients) indicated their familiarity with Higher Education culture and Relationship Management Skills

• Ability to support the entire learning ecosystem, including 24x7 OneStop Support, Learning Management System and Tech support

• Flexibility to provide call overflow support during fall and spring semester beginning

• Cost-Effective Solution – 40% less expensive than any other vendor

• End-User Satisfaction – 24x7 support with multi-modality i.e. Call, Email, Chat, Web forms

• Business Continuity – Internal Knowledgebase created by BlackBeltHelp aids business continuity and sound training for existing staff



About Cornell University:



Cornell University is a private and Ivy League research university in New York. From classics to sciences, and theoretic to apply, the university aims to increase public engagement to improve the quality of the life of the students around the world and educate the next generation of citizens. Cornell is the federal land-grant institution of New York which has seven undergraduate colleges, broadly categorized.



