Pasadena City College Has Selected BlackBeltHelp's 24x7 OneStop Support

Pasadena City College selects BlackBeltHelp's 24x7 Virtual OneStop Support to create an improved student experience through exceptional customer service which will help students achieve their educational goals.

Chicago, IL, August 09, 2020 --



Along with 24X7 OneStop Support, the college will leverage BlackBeltHelp's Neo (AI-powered Chat and Voicebot) to automate recurring and time-consuming queries. This automation will help the college improve their student experience and achieve its student success objectives.



Scope of Support for Pasadena City College:



Financial Aid:



• Applying for Financial Aid

• Eligibility & Missing Documents

• Applications selected for Verification

• Account Status

• Accepting financial aid awards

• Types of State & Federal Financial Aid - Grants, Scholarships, Loans & Work-study



Admissions/ Enrollments



• Application Processing & Missing Requirements

• Admission Status & Change in Student Information

• Information & Mode of Fee Payment

• Semester Important Dates

• Appointment setting with medical personnel

• Class/ Course Registration

• Enrollment Priorities & Graduation Applications

• Petition Status

• Transcripts Information

• Housing Application Processing & Missing Requirements

• Activation & Password Reset for LancerPoint



LMS



• Point of contact

• Provide help with password resets or activation

• Login issues related to Adobe products

• Provide help with downloading the Microsoft software



Why BlackBelthelp 24x7 Technology Help Desk Support



• Higher Education Focus (200+ Higher Education Clients) indicated their familiarity with Higher Education culture and Relationship Management Skills

• Ability to support the entire learning ecosystem, including 24x7 OneStop Support, Learning Management System and Tech support

• Flexibility to provide call overflow support during fall and spring semester beginning

• Cost-Effective Solution – 40% less expensive than any other vendor

• End-User Satisfaction – 24x7 support with multi-modality i.e. Call, Email, Chat, Web forms

• Business Continuity – Internal Knowledgebase created by BlackBeltHelp aids business continuity and sound training for existing staff



About BlackBeltHelp



BlackBeltHelp is a leading provider of Help Desk Support and Products including IT, LMS, Admissions & Enrollments, Financial Aid, Advising, Facilities, and Switchboard, supporting Higher Education for the past 6 years. With over 200 clients globally, BlackBeltHelp provides a wide range of Products and Services to improve help desk administration and end-user experience.



Fiona Wood

844-255-2358



https://www.blackbelthelp.com



