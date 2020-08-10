Press Releases Platinum Educational Group Press Release

Receive press releases from Platinum Educational Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Platinum Educational Group Announces Sponsorship of the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians (NREMT)

Grand Rapids, MI, August 10, 2020 --(



The National Registry, established in 1970 as a non-profit organization, is the Nation’s Emergency Medical Services Certification organization. The mission of the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians has always been centered on protecting the public and advancing the EMS profession. For those reasons and others, Platinum is proud to announce its advocate sponsorship of the National Registry’s 50th anniversary and provide continuing support for industry certification.



“Though the events of 2020 have made it difficult to fully celebrate our 50th Anniversary, it has underscored the importance of partnerships,” said Bill Seyfarth, Executive Director of the National Registry. “Together we support the EMS community and hopefully we can emerge stronger as a profession.”



Sponsorships by Platinum, and others, will assist the National Registry with mutually recognized goals such as:



A definitive and well-grounded certification process

Valid and reliable training methods and solutions

Continued Education throughout EMS professionals’ careers

Continued improvement in industry standards and pre-hospital patient care



Platinum Education Group CEO Jason Jensen stated, “Our company’s mission parallels that of the National Registry’s. When asked to provide support and advocacy, it just made sense.” He also added, “We’re happy to be one of the industry leaders to assist in improving student examination outcomes and ultimately improve patient care.”



For full details of Platinum Educational Group’s National Registry advocacy sponsorship, contact Jeremy M. Johnson, at marketing@platinumed.com.



Platinum Educational Group is a global leader in online testing, scheduling, competency tracking, and compliance reporting. With 18+ years of providing software solutions to EMS, Allied Health, Nursing, and Career Training institutions, we have serviced tens of thousands of individuals, businesses, and organizations globally and throughout the United States. Grand Rapids, MI, August 10, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Platinum Educational Group understands The National Registry's objective of providing a valid and uniform process to assess the knowledge and skills required for competent practice by EMS professionals. Since 2002, Platinum Educational Group has provided valid and reliable online testing via EMSTesting.com for all EMS provider levels. To date, the EMSTesting.com question bank has more than 200 million responses and has assisted in training tens of thousands of EMT’s and Paramedics.The National Registry, established in 1970 as a non-profit organization, is the Nation’s Emergency Medical Services Certification organization. The mission of the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians has always been centered on protecting the public and advancing the EMS profession. For those reasons and others, Platinum is proud to announce its advocate sponsorship of the National Registry’s 50th anniversary and provide continuing support for industry certification.“Though the events of 2020 have made it difficult to fully celebrate our 50th Anniversary, it has underscored the importance of partnerships,” said Bill Seyfarth, Executive Director of the National Registry. “Together we support the EMS community and hopefully we can emerge stronger as a profession.”Sponsorships by Platinum, and others, will assist the National Registry with mutually recognized goals such as:A definitive and well-grounded certification processValid and reliable training methods and solutionsContinued Education throughout EMS professionals’ careersContinued improvement in industry standards and pre-hospital patient carePlatinum Education Group CEO Jason Jensen stated, “Our company’s mission parallels that of the National Registry’s. When asked to provide support and advocacy, it just made sense.” He also added, “We’re happy to be one of the industry leaders to assist in improving student examination outcomes and ultimately improve patient care.”For full details of Platinum Educational Group’s National Registry advocacy sponsorship, contact Jeremy M. Johnson, at marketing@platinumed.com.Platinum Educational Group is a global leader in online testing, scheduling, competency tracking, and compliance reporting. With 18+ years of providing software solutions to EMS, Allied Health, Nursing, and Career Training institutions, we have serviced tens of thousands of individuals, businesses, and organizations globally and throughout the United States. Contact Information Platinum Educational Group

Jeremy Johnson

616-818-7877



www.platinumed.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Platinum Educational Group