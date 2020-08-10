Bizniversity® Announces 2020 Virtual Speakers Growth Summit Call for Speakers

Planning is underway for the Bizniversity® 2020 Virtual Speakers Growth Summit. It is the first virtual conference that promises to empower business owners who are speakers, authors, coaches, and consultants with the tools and know-how to successfully reposition their in-person speaking business, by effectively learning to go from the stage to the screen.

Miami, FL, August 10, 2020



This virtual event will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET.



The one-day professional business development event will feature experienced expert speakers sharing their online business success stories and leading seminars on issues that matter most today to professionals who were not ready to face the new online business reality.



The conference recently opened its Call for Speakers. Organizers are seeking sessions that offer engaging virtual experiences for its attendees.



Why speak at the Bizniversity® 2020 Virtual Speakers Growth Summit?



The Bizniversity® 2020 Virtual Speakers Growth Summit’s purpose is to provide the inspiration, education, and connections that professional paid speakers, authors, coaches, and consultants need to know today to successfully run their businesses online.



Because this is a virtual event it has unlimited attendee capacity, therefore making it a great platform to share your message and grow your own brand.



