Press Releases Sky Strategic Marketing Press Release

Receive press releases from Sky Strategic Marketing: By Email RSS Feeds: Tanya Cielo Appointed to South Tampa Chamber of Commerce’s Board of Directors

Tampa, FL, August 12, 2020 --(



Cielo said, “I am so excited to join the amazing community leaders on the South Tampa Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors! I have admired their work since I moved here from Miami, and it is truly a dream come true to be a part of their vision of growth for the Tampa Bay community.”



Prior to this appointment, Cielo was an active member of the South Tampa Chamber for several years as an Ambassador and committee chair. She was awarded the 2020 Volunteer of the Year at the Chamber’s Annual Meeting in February 2020.



The founder and lead strategist of Sky Strategic Marketing, Cielo is a certified marketing facilitator with more than 20 years of marketing experience for media companies such as Clear Channel, Cox Radio, Beasley Broadcasting, and AOL. She is also a member of Business Networking International (BNI), Working Women of Tampa Bay (WWOTB), Tampa Bay Business Owners, and UNICO. She volunteers her time to rescue and rehabilitate small animals.



About Sky Strategic Marketing: Sky Strategic Marketing is a full-service marketing agency based in Tampa, Florida. The Sky team specializes in helping business owners soar above their competition and claim their unfair share of business in the marketplace! Learn more about Sky Strategic Marketing at www.skystrategicmarketing.com.



About The South Tampa Chamber of Commerce: Established in 1926, the South Tampa Chamber of Commerce (STCOC) is an association of more than 650 businesses and organizations making the South Tampa community a better place in which to live, work, and play. Their active membership consists of local businesses, professionals, nonprofits, and government representatives who enjoy connecting to the community though advocacy, education, and leadership opportunities. For more information, contact (813) 637-0156 or visit their website at www.SouthTampaChamber.org. Tampa, FL, August 12, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The South Tampa Chamber of Commerce’s (STCOC) Executive Committee has named local marketer Tanya Cielo to their board of directors for the 2020-2021 term.Cielo said, “I am so excited to join the amazing community leaders on the South Tampa Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors! I have admired their work since I moved here from Miami, and it is truly a dream come true to be a part of their vision of growth for the Tampa Bay community.”Prior to this appointment, Cielo was an active member of the South Tampa Chamber for several years as an Ambassador and committee chair. She was awarded the 2020 Volunteer of the Year at the Chamber’s Annual Meeting in February 2020.The founder and lead strategist of Sky Strategic Marketing, Cielo is a certified marketing facilitator with more than 20 years of marketing experience for media companies such as Clear Channel, Cox Radio, Beasley Broadcasting, and AOL. She is also a member of Business Networking International (BNI), Working Women of Tampa Bay (WWOTB), Tampa Bay Business Owners, and UNICO. She volunteers her time to rescue and rehabilitate small animals.About Sky Strategic Marketing: Sky Strategic Marketing is a full-service marketing agency based in Tampa, Florida. The Sky team specializes in helping business owners soar above their competition and claim their unfair share of business in the marketplace! Learn more about Sky Strategic Marketing at www.skystrategicmarketing.com.About The South Tampa Chamber of Commerce: Established in 1926, the South Tampa Chamber of Commerce (STCOC) is an association of more than 650 businesses and organizations making the South Tampa community a better place in which to live, work, and play. Their active membership consists of local businesses, professionals, nonprofits, and government representatives who enjoy connecting to the community though advocacy, education, and leadership opportunities. For more information, contact (813) 637-0156 or visit their website at www.SouthTampaChamber.org. Contact Information Sky Strategic Marketing

Audra Butler

813.337.0893



http://skystrategicmarketing.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Sky Strategic Marketing