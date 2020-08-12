Organizational Consulting Services Announce a New Virtual Seminar Aimed at Explaining Hoarding to Family & Friends of People with Hoarding Issues

Hoarding affects not only the person with hoarding issues, but also their family and friends. It's a complex situation that often involves families disassociating themselves from the person with the hoarding issues.

Threatening to have everything removed from their home “because you care about them” doesn’t work. Threatening to cut off all ties to their grandkids if they don’t clean up their home doesn’t work.



Family & Friends - Hoarding Explained - a Virtual Seminar will help people start to understand hoarding behavior.



In this seminar you will:



- Learn what hoarding is - and is not

- Explore the complex issues surrounding hoarding

- Learn how to understand and support your family member/friend

- Learn ways to enable your family member/friends to start on their way to making changes

- Have the opportunity to ask questions



Family and Friends - a Virtual Seminar - Thursday, August 27, 2020 - from 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm - Mountain Time



This seminar offers a judgment-free environment for people that have family

or friends with hoarding issues. *** This seminar is not meant for professionals who work with clients that have hoarding issues.



Registration required. Call or email for more information. Seminar Fee is $ 40.



Registration link: Family-and-Friends-Seminar / https://forms.gle/ettZFGhGCq29eaJL8



(440) 666 – 9326 or kefconsulting@gmail.com



