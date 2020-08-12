Press Releases Spencer Savings Bank Press Release

Receive press releases from Spencer Savings Bank: By Email RSS Feeds: Spencer Savings Bank Awards Almost $25,000 in Scholarships to Local Students

Elmwood Park, NJ, August 12, 2020 --(



“We are very proud to continue our annual scholarship program this year,” stated Jose B. Guerrero, Spencer’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Now more than ever, families and communities need as much support as possible. Education is very important to us here at Spencer and we are pleased to help alleviate some of the financial burdens associated with it. Congratulations to class of 2020! We are counting on you to do great work towards a bright and hopeful future!”



Each high school student received a $1,000 check and each middle school student received a tax-advantaged Coverdell Education Savings Account (CESA) with $500 deposited to encourage future saving. The entire team at Spencer Savings Bank would like to congratulate all the scholarship recipients, listed below.



Bergen County: Isabella Arias (Elmwood Park Memorial High School), Julia Karcz (Garfield High School), Estuar Calle (Lodi High School), Victoria Niebal (Lyndhurst High School), Emily Dickman (Saddle Brook High School), Perla Malki (Wallington High School), Andy Zhang (Wood-Ridge Jr/Sr High School), Zeniah Karim (Elmwood Park Memorial Middle School), Sarah Naser (Garfield Middle School), Catherine Seif (Lodi Thomas Jefferson Middle School), Ryan Ypelaar (Saddle Brook Middle School), Kamila Zuba (Wallington Jr/Sr High School), Nicholas Tevletidis (Wood-Ridge Jr/Sr High School)



Passaic County: Julie Eljerou (Clifton High School), Sheena Yun (Wayne Hills High School), Cameron Zutic (Clifton Woodrow Wilson Middle School), AnnaBella Tozzi (Wayne Schuyler-Colfax Middle School)



Union County: Ava Gall (Cranford High School), Diranlly Carpio (Elizabeth Alexander Hamilton Preparatory Academy), Jonathan Srikrishna (Union Senior High School), Paul Romeo (Westfield High School), Nyla Folk (Cranford Hillside Avenue School), Giancarlos Consuegra (Elizabeth Mabel G. Holmes #5), Kassandra Ruban (Garwood Lincoln Middle School), Cesar Guzman (Westfield Edison Intermediate School)



Essex County: Kevin Gau Baker (North Caldwell West Essex Regional High School), Alvaro Flores (Nutley High School), Josie Duva (North Caldwell West Essex Regional School), Liah Lopez (Nutley John H. Walker Middle School)



Mercer County: Miron Miller (Ewing High School)



Morris County: Robert Bednarczyk (Parsippany Hills High School), Ryan Aemisegeo (Parsippany Central Middle School)



About Spencer Savings Bank:

Spencer Savings Bank, a leading New Jersey-based community bank, has been serving its local communities with integrity and pride for more than 75 years. The bank has over $3 billion in total assets and operates 20 financial centers throughout New Jersey. Spencer specializes in delivering premier banking products and services for consumers and businesses. Visit SpencerSavings.com for more information.



For more information, contact:

Anita Guerrero (SSB): 201-703-3800 x 8421

VP, Corporate Communications Director Elmwood Park, NJ, August 12, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Spencer Savings Bank was pleased to continue its scholarship program this year and award almost $25,000 in scholarships to both high school and middle school students throughout New Jersey. The scholarships will help families in New Jersey pay for their child’s education. Students were selected, by their school, for high academic achievement and community service participation.“We are very proud to continue our annual scholarship program this year,” stated Jose B. Guerrero, Spencer’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Now more than ever, families and communities need as much support as possible. Education is very important to us here at Spencer and we are pleased to help alleviate some of the financial burdens associated with it. Congratulations to class of 2020! We are counting on you to do great work towards a bright and hopeful future!”Each high school student received a $1,000 check and each middle school student received a tax-advantaged Coverdell Education Savings Account (CESA) with $500 deposited to encourage future saving. The entire team at Spencer Savings Bank would like to congratulate all the scholarship recipients, listed below.Bergen County: Isabella Arias (Elmwood Park Memorial High School), Julia Karcz (Garfield High School), Estuar Calle (Lodi High School), Victoria Niebal (Lyndhurst High School), Emily Dickman (Saddle Brook High School), Perla Malki (Wallington High School), Andy Zhang (Wood-Ridge Jr/Sr High School), Zeniah Karim (Elmwood Park Memorial Middle School), Sarah Naser (Garfield Middle School), Catherine Seif (Lodi Thomas Jefferson Middle School), Ryan Ypelaar (Saddle Brook Middle School), Kamila Zuba (Wallington Jr/Sr High School), Nicholas Tevletidis (Wood-Ridge Jr/Sr High School)Passaic County: Julie Eljerou (Clifton High School), Sheena Yun (Wayne Hills High School), Cameron Zutic (Clifton Woodrow Wilson Middle School), AnnaBella Tozzi (Wayne Schuyler-Colfax Middle School)Union County: Ava Gall (Cranford High School), Diranlly Carpio (Elizabeth Alexander Hamilton Preparatory Academy), Jonathan Srikrishna (Union Senior High School), Paul Romeo (Westfield High School), Nyla Folk (Cranford Hillside Avenue School), Giancarlos Consuegra (Elizabeth Mabel G. Holmes #5), Kassandra Ruban (Garwood Lincoln Middle School), Cesar Guzman (Westfield Edison Intermediate School)Essex County: Kevin Gau Baker (North Caldwell West Essex Regional High School), Alvaro Flores (Nutley High School), Josie Duva (North Caldwell West Essex Regional School), Liah Lopez (Nutley John H. Walker Middle School)Mercer County: Miron Miller (Ewing High School)Morris County: Robert Bednarczyk (Parsippany Hills High School), Ryan Aemisegeo (Parsippany Central Middle School)About Spencer Savings Bank:Spencer Savings Bank, a leading New Jersey-based community bank, has been serving its local communities with integrity and pride for more than 75 years. The bank has over $3 billion in total assets and operates 20 financial centers throughout New Jersey. Spencer specializes in delivering premier banking products and services for consumers and businesses. Visit SpencerSavings.com for more information.For more information, contact:Anita Guerrero (SSB): 201-703-3800 x 8421VP, Corporate Communications Director Contact Information Spencer Savings Bank

Anita Guerrero

201-703-3800 x. 8421



https://www.spencersavings.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Spencer Savings Bank