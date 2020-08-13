Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Softline Group Press Release

Softline Helps Yukon Advanced Optics Integrate Communications Systems for Its Offices Around the World

Softline has completed the deployment on an integrated communications system for Yukon Advanced Optics, a global developer and supplier of optical equipment.

Moscow, Russia, August 13, 2020 --(



The speed and reliability of corporate communications have a direct impact on the quality of customer service. The reliance of geographically distributed Yukon offices on a mix of various corporate messenger programs for communications did little tp improve staff performance. Yukon needed an integrated collaboration solution. Moreover, the company sought a more fault-tolerant corporate mail system.



Softline responded to Yukon’s inquiry with an offer to deploy Microsoft Teams and Exchange as part of the Office 365 package under a convenient monthly subscription plan.



Under this project, Softline experts migrated Yukon to a new email service (with due consideration for corporate security requirements and the internal structure of the Active Directory) and replaced its communications systems by Microsoft Teams. In addition, they helped Yukon employees to adapt to the new services by setting up the system and providing basic training.



The transition to Office 365 from on-premise solutions has decreased the workload on Yukon’s IT infrastructure and reduced the client’s IT expenditures.



“Our internal communications system has reached a new level, and so did staff performance. The new tools help us promptly address problems and keep in touch at all times. Our employees now enjoy continuous access to mailboxes, calendars and messaging from any device located in any country. It is a great system for collaboration: we can discuss projects and plan meetings without interrupting our work,” notes Dmitriy Vilenchik, head of the IT department at Yukon.



About us:

Softline is a leading global Information Technology solutions and services provider focused on emerging markets of Eastern Europe, Americas, and Asia. We help our customer achieve digital transformation and protect their business with cybersecurity technologies. Our services include end-to-end technology solutions, public and private clouds, software and hardware provisioning and broad array of associated services.



Softline’s 2019 turnover exceeded $1.54 Billion US dollars with sales growth 13.2% in the Group of Companies. Softline has offices in 50 countries and 95 cities worldwide. With more than 25 years of distinguished history we have managed to grow rapidly while consolidating technology expertise and a business model encompassing all emerging markets.



We serve over 60 000 Enterprise and SMB clients, both from private and public sectors. Over 1500 account managers, 1000 solution sales and technical presale professionals and 1000 engineers and technical specialists help our customers navigate through the ever-changing complex IT environment. We build long-term relationships with our clients, partners and employees.



Softline has partnerships with more than 3000 software and hardware manufacturers and has highest partner status with all our key partners. We provide a unique marketing and sales channel for our partners in all the markets where we operate. Softline is always customer centric and provides brand independent solutions which best serve customer’s needs.



For more information, please visit www.softline.com.



Contacts:

Valeriya Aver

Head of International Public Relations Department in Softline

Valeriya Aver

+79671527277



softline.com



