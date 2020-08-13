Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP Announces Article Publication Offering Insights Into Habit Change

Press Releases Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP Press Release

Clinical Hypnotherapist & Licensed Trainer of NLP®, Connie Brannan, announces the publication of her article, “Never in A Million Years - A 2-Pronged Approach to Habit Change.”

Bellevue, WA, August 13, 2020 --(



Connie Brannan is the owner of Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP, a Washington State Licensed career school and a Clinical Hypnotherapy practice. Her article highlights a two-pronged approach. Feeling so good in a moment of choice that a person makes better choices, combined with a “never” feeling about doing the unwanted behaviors.



Connie explains: “It’s easy to avoid things we wouldn’t ever consider doing, things that are antithetical to our values, desires, and even common sense. At Mindworks Hypnosis, with our NLP and Designer Feelings®, we attach a personalized and intense 'heebie jeebies no way!' to unwanted habits, patterns, and behaviors. Through our work, the 'no' becomes automated, and active. No more smoking. No more sugar excesses. No more self-doubt. And so on.”



Here is an excerpt from “Never in A Million Years - A 2-Pronged Approach to Habit Change”:



“We in the fields of hypnotherapy and Neuro-Linguistic Programming know and use the power of the UNconscious mind. It's the part of the mind 'back behind the curtain' which truly runs the show. It is the control room of our thinking, feeling, and doing. It is the warehouse of our accumulated strategies of life and how we live it.”



Mindworks Hypnosis & has plenty of evidence in support of the efficacy of this approach. Mindworks has hundreds of client testimonials sharing how change is unfolding for them: https://www.mindworkshypnosis.net/hypnosis-results-testimonials-index/



Here is a sampling:



“Since I’ve seen you on April 5th, I have NOT smoked. Wow! What a difference! I had smoked for over 30 years…this is great not to be chained to that bad habit anymore! Thank you, Connie!!” - Cyrstal B., Kent, WA



“I haven’t had a donut since I last saw you (3 weeks), which is a MIRACLE!!” -Nichole L., Bellevue, WA



“After 49 years, I have fingernails now. I’m not biting them and I’m not picking them. I have cute little files to file them. The change is huge!” - Kathleen K., Newcastle, WA



Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP has been offering Hypnotherapy and NLP services in the Greater Seattle area since 2007. They are an A+ Accredited Business with the Better Business Bureau and have won several awards as “Best of Bellevue” for hypnotherapy. Their services include weight management, stress release, motivation and confidence building, smoking cessation, phobia releases, sports enhancement, and more. For the complete list of services and for more information, please visit http://www.mindworkshypnosis.net.



Source: Mindworks Hypnosis



Contact: Connie Brannan, CHt. Mindworks Hypnosis

Connie Brannan, CHt.

425-564-8608



http://www.mindworkshypnosis.net



