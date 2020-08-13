Press Releases Robust Promotions Press Release

Robust Promotions launches Stop and Win™️ program to help independent fuel retailers increase sales amid nationwide reopening﻿. Stop and Win™️ program allows independent C-store owners to pool their resources to offer lottery-level prizing to their customers.﻿

The Stop and Win™️ program is designed to help operators solve their most pressing problem -- increasing sales, while building a loyal customer base with program exclusivity in their immediate trade area. All at a cost that’s affordable for any size c-store’s marketing budget.



“At a time when the economy is just starting to open up, independently-owned fuel retail and convenience stores need as much help as they can get recovering from the pandemic, rehiring workers, and returning to normalcy,” said Leslie Allison, the Stop and Win™️ program administrator for Robust Promotions. She continued: “Our goal with the Stop and Win™️ program is to help operators do just that.”



The program drives in-store product sales while creating a customer database including opt-in emails and phone numbers for future marketing efforts, too. All by giving customers a chance to win one of many guaranteed instant win prizes, including a grand prize of $50,000.



“With a network of independent fuel retailers pooling their money together, the Stop and Win™️ program allows independent retailers to compete with the regional and national players with large-dollar prizes to incentivise purchases and loyalty, and with the back-end technology including a robust (no pun intended), long-term customer relationship management solution,” said Greg Seei, the CEO and founder of Robust Promotions.



Enrollment in the program open now through September 1, 2020, to a limited number of fuel retail partners, and every launch partner will be granted territorial exclusivity in their immediate trade area, to ensure that Stop and Win™️ can truly differentiate program participants from their competitors -- and not cannibalise each others’ sales.



For more information about the Stop and Win™️ program, contact Robust Promotions at (800) 925-5732, info@robustpromotions.com, or visit robustpromotions.com/stop-and-win/.



Leslie Allison & Brenda Henry

800.925.5732



https://robustpromotions.com



