YCP Solidiance's New Report on Accelerating Implementation of Smart City in Indonesia Through Business Collaboration

The government of Indonesia launched "Movement Towards 100 Smart Cities," an initiative aimed at 100 smart cities implementation in Indonesia by 2045. However, most Indonesian cities are developing slowly due to insufficient knowledge in identifying appropriate action steps. Learning from the success stories of the two pioneers, Jakarta and Bandung, the government encourages collaboration with private stakeholders in advancing smart city implementation across the six pillars of a smart city.

The Current Smart Cities in Indonesia: Jakarta and Bandung



A smart city utilizes technology and communication technologies (ICT) to increase operational performance, enhance the quality of government services and the well-being of people. As two pioneer cities, Jakarta and Bandung have been able to boost their smart city implementation through extensive government involvement and collaborations with various stakeholders.



Jakarta's collaboration concept is called "Smart Collaboration," where the local government of DKI Jakarta invites digital companies, start-ups, and tech giants to work together. The collaboration focuses on the utilization of technological resources possessed by these companies to accelerate the implementation.



Meanwhile, Bandung is collaborating with the government, academics, business, and local community to uphold their city tagline called "Livable and Lovable City." The city is also working alongside other global cities such as Seoul, Paris, Breswegen, Rio de Janeiro to exchange expertise in urban economy and planning, transportation, technology, and e-government.



Potential Collaboration for Smart Cities Development



Collaboration opportunities in smart governance and smart people are available for tech companies to provide digitalization, big data, artificial intelligence, and educational start-ups such as Ruangguru, Zenius, and HarukaEdu that can help widen and automate the service and access across both sectors.



There is also great potential for collaboration across smart mobility and economy for ride-hailing start-ups (e.g., Go-Jek, Grab) and e-commerce companies (e.g., Tokopedia, Bukalapak, Blibli) that can provide easy access to trade and services for citizens.



The implementation of smart living and the environment can be accelerated by working with healthtech start-ups (e.g., Halodoc, Alodokter) and renewable energy companies (e.g., Sylendra Power, Forbetric, and Warung Energi) that possess advanced technological know-how.



Advancing Smart Cities’ Progress Through Collaboration



Much work remains to be done to fully realize the smart city potential. The government welcomes the opportunity to work with private players with no limitation of collaboration or type of collaborator as long as the goals are aligned with the overall smart city objectives. Where collaboration has been the norm, companies and other businesses can fill in gaps by taking the role of collaborators in fulfilling the smart city pillars, which will help with the acceleration of smart city development in Indonesia.

Sitaresti Astarini

(+62) 21 2598 2120



www.ycpsolidiance.com



