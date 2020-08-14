Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: SMi’s Pharmaceutical Microbiology East Coast Conference - A Virtual Conference with Remote Access Only

SMi Reports: SMi Group have made the decision due to travel restrictions to open the conference and workshops to all microbiologists by transforming it into a virtual-remote online access event only on October 28 and 29 2020.

Boston, MA, August 14, 2020 --(



The conference is proudly chaired by Lynne Ensor, Vice President, Technical, Parexel International as a 21-year veteran of the FDA, her areas of expertise include biopharmaceutical sterile product manufacturing and testing, pharmaceutical microbiology, pharmacy compounding, and regulatory policy development. She served as the Deputy Director (Acting) in the Office of Process and Facilities (OPF)/OPQ/CDER, responsible for new, generic, and biologic drug product quality review and facility assessment. Her previous FDA management positions include serving as the Director of the OPF’s Division of Microbiology Assessment, Director of the OPS’s New and Generic Drug Product Quality Microbiology staff, and Director of OGD’s Division of Microbiology. Lynne was previously employed at Roche Biomedical Laboratories, the University of Maryland at Baltimore’s School of Medicine, and earned her B.S. in Biology and Ph.D. in Microbiology from the University of Maryland, College Park.



Lynne will chair the 2-day conference and also speaking on day one on Microbiological Quality Considerations in Non-Sterile Pharmaceutical Manufacture and Control of BCC.



Key sessions include:

• Evaluating the ongoing Complications of Personnel Derived Contaminations

• Container Closure Integrity Evaluation: USP Perspective

• A Sustainable, Ecological and Efficient rFC Endotoxin Testing Solution

• Recent Advances and New Developments in Mycoplasma Control of Blood-derived Medicinal Products

• Container Closure Integrity and Controls Strategies Ensuring Product Sterility

• Monocyte Activation Test: The In-vitro Pyrogen Test Based on Human Immune Cells for Batch Release Testing of Medical Products

• Mycoplasma Testing: Past, Current, and Future State

• Culturing Contamination Prevention - Building a Sustainable Microbial Control Program from the Ground Up

• Global Impact Assessment Process for Aseptic Process Simulations



To view the full 2-day agenda and full speaker line-up, download the brochure from www.microbiologyeastcoast.com/PR8



There are two sponsor led interactive workshops taking place on Friday October 30, 2020 at the Sheraton Boston hotel, USA. The two workshops are on:

Workshop A - Recombinant chromogenic assay as alternate methods for the bacterial endotoxins test (bet).

Workshop B- Mycoplasma testing by anyone, anywhere and anytime!



Interested in joining you can register your place for US$499 for conference and US$299 for the workshops www.microbiologyeastcoast.com/PR8



Sponsored by: Associates of Cape Cod, bioMérieux, Bioscience International, C.T.L. MAT, LONZA, Microbiologics, Millipore Sigma

For sponsorship enquiries contact Alia Malick on +44 (0)20 7827 6164 or amalick@smi-online.co.uk



For media enquiries, contact Simi Sapal on +44 (0) 20 7827 6162 or ssapal@smi-online.co.uk



SMi’s 3rd Annual Pharmaceutical Microbiology East Coast 2020

Conference: October 28th-29th, 2020

Workshops: October 30th, 2020

Sheraton Boston Hotel, Boston, USA

http://www.microbiologyeastcoast.com/PR8

#SMiPharmaMicroEC



About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk Boston, MA, August 14, 2020 --( PR.com )-- SMi’s 3rd Annual Pharmaceutical Microbiology Conference will no longer take place in Boston. Instead, the conference taking place on October 28 and 29, 2020 will open its doors to a global audience by making the event virtual access only.The conference is proudly chaired by Lynne Ensor, Vice President, Technical, Parexel International as a 21-year veteran of the FDA, her areas of expertise include biopharmaceutical sterile product manufacturing and testing, pharmaceutical microbiology, pharmacy compounding, and regulatory policy development. She served as the Deputy Director (Acting) in the Office of Process and Facilities (OPF)/OPQ/CDER, responsible for new, generic, and biologic drug product quality review and facility assessment. Her previous FDA management positions include serving as the Director of the OPF’s Division of Microbiology Assessment, Director of the OPS’s New and Generic Drug Product Quality Microbiology staff, and Director of OGD’s Division of Microbiology. Lynne was previously employed at Roche Biomedical Laboratories, the University of Maryland at Baltimore’s School of Medicine, and earned her B.S. in Biology and Ph.D. in Microbiology from the University of Maryland, College Park.Lynne will chair the 2-day conference and also speaking on day one on Microbiological Quality Considerations in Non-Sterile Pharmaceutical Manufacture and Control of BCC.Key sessions include:• Evaluating the ongoing Complications of Personnel Derived Contaminations• Container Closure Integrity Evaluation: USP Perspective• A Sustainable, Ecological and Efficient rFC Endotoxin Testing Solution• Recent Advances and New Developments in Mycoplasma Control of Blood-derived Medicinal Products• Container Closure Integrity and Controls Strategies Ensuring Product Sterility• Monocyte Activation Test: The In-vitro Pyrogen Test Based on Human Immune Cells for Batch Release Testing of Medical Products• Mycoplasma Testing: Past, Current, and Future State• Culturing Contamination Prevention - Building a Sustainable Microbial Control Program from the Ground Up• Global Impact Assessment Process for Aseptic Process SimulationsTo view the full 2-day agenda and full speaker line-up, download the brochure from www.microbiologyeastcoast.com/PR8There are two sponsor led interactive workshops taking place on Friday October 30, 2020 at the Sheraton Boston hotel, USA. The two workshops are on:Workshop A - Recombinant chromogenic assay as alternate methods for the bacterial endotoxins test (bet).Workshop B- Mycoplasma testing by anyone, anywhere and anytime!Interested in joining you can register your place for US$499 for conference and US$299 for the workshops www.microbiologyeastcoast.com/PR8Sponsored by: Associates of Cape Cod, bioMérieux, Bioscience International, C.T.L. MAT, LONZA, Microbiologics, Millipore SigmaFor sponsorship enquiries contact Alia Malick on +44 (0)20 7827 6164 or amalick@smi-online.co.ukFor media enquiries, contact Simi Sapal on +44 (0) 20 7827 6162 or ssapal@smi-online.co.ukSMi’s 3rd Annual Pharmaceutical Microbiology East Coast 2020Conference: October 28th-29th, 2020Workshops: October 30th, 2020Sheraton Boston Hotel, Boston, USAhttp://www.microbiologyeastcoast.com/PR8#SMiPharmaMicroECAbout SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk Contact Information SMi Group

Simi Sapal

+44 (0) 20 7827 6162



http://www.microbiologyeastcoast.com/PR8



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SMi Group Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend