

Company Overview Contact Info & Offices Press Releases Awards Image Gallery RE/MAX Platinum Realty Press Release

Receive press releases from RE/MAX Platinum Realty: By Email RSS Feeds: Maia Morrison, Cindy Esselburn and Jim Mulvey Named to Florida Realtors Honor Society

RE/MAX Platinum Realty Associates in the Venice, Florida, Office Are Recognized for Service to the Industry.

Venice, FL, August 14, 2020 --(



Maia Morrison, Cindy Esselburn and Jim Mulvey of the RE/MAX Platinum Realty Venice office were recognized for overall participation in Realtor organizations at the local, state and national level.



Morrison, a ninth-year member of the Honor Society, has a long history of service to the industry. She has received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the VABR, where she served as 1987 President, six years as Treasurer, and on numerous committees. She was awarded VABR Realtor of the Year in 1988 and 2015. She has helped raise funds for the board’s Habitat for Humanity activities and scholarship fund for high school seniors, and contributes to the Children’s Miracle Network as a RE/MAX agent.



Esselburn, a sixth-year member of the Honor Society, is active in the VABR, serving on the Board of Directors for five years and as President of the Board in 2015. She has been involved in community outreach and high school scholarship efforts. She also served as Director for Stellar MLS and on the Affordable/Attainable Workforce Housing Committee for Florida Realtors. Her commitment to the industry and community earned her the VABR 2016 Volunteer of the Year and 2017 Realtor of the Year awards.



Mulvey, a first-year member of the Honor Society, serves as Secretary on the VABR Board. He has been a supporter of the Ronald McDonald House Charities and the American Cancer Society's Relay for Life.



The RE/MAX Platinum Realty Venice office is located at 307 W. Venice Avenue, Venice, Florida 34285.



RE/MAX Platinum Realty offers full-service residential real estate solutions in Sarasota and Manatee counties in Florida, specializing in luxury and waterfront properties. With offices in downtown Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Osprey, Venice and the West Villages, the company leverages RE/MAX corporate resources and technology to market homes to 110 countries in 32 languages. Telephone: (941) 929-9090. Website: www.platinumrealtyflorida.com. Venice, FL, August 14, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Three RE/MAX Platinum Realty associates were among the Venice, Florida, agents recently named to the Florida Realtors Honor Society. The announcement was made by the Venice Area Board of Realtors (VABR).Maia Morrison, Cindy Esselburn and Jim Mulvey of the RE/MAX Platinum Realty Venice office were recognized for overall participation in Realtor organizations at the local, state and national level.Morrison, a ninth-year member of the Honor Society, has a long history of service to the industry. She has received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the VABR, where she served as 1987 President, six years as Treasurer, and on numerous committees. She was awarded VABR Realtor of the Year in 1988 and 2015. She has helped raise funds for the board’s Habitat for Humanity activities and scholarship fund for high school seniors, and contributes to the Children’s Miracle Network as a RE/MAX agent.Esselburn, a sixth-year member of the Honor Society, is active in the VABR, serving on the Board of Directors for five years and as President of the Board in 2015. She has been involved in community outreach and high school scholarship efforts. She also served as Director for Stellar MLS and on the Affordable/Attainable Workforce Housing Committee for Florida Realtors. Her commitment to the industry and community earned her the VABR 2016 Volunteer of the Year and 2017 Realtor of the Year awards.Mulvey, a first-year member of the Honor Society, serves as Secretary on the VABR Board. He has been a supporter of the Ronald McDonald House Charities and the American Cancer Society's Relay for Life.The RE/MAX Platinum Realty Venice office is located at 307 W. Venice Avenue, Venice, Florida 34285.RE/MAX Platinum Realty offers full-service residential real estate solutions in Sarasota and Manatee counties in Florida, specializing in luxury and waterfront properties. With offices in downtown Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Osprey, Venice and the West Villages, the company leverages RE/MAX corporate resources and technology to market homes to 110 countries in 32 languages. Telephone: (941) 929-9090. Website: www.platinumrealtyflorida.com. Contact Information RE/MAX Platinum Realty

Bryan Guentner

941-929-9090



www.PlatinumRealtyFlorida.com

Media Contact:

Thomas & Brannan Communications

(941) 355-3006

sheila@thomasbrannan.com



Click here to view the company profile of RE/MAX Platinum Realty

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from RE/MAX Platinum Realty