Magistral Consulting Sees Massive Growth, Opens International Offices

Magistral sees a growth of 250% in its revenues and has decided to open offices in New York, San Francisco, London and Oslo.

Gurgaon, India, August 15, 2020 --(



Magistral is relatively new in the space of financial research services, but its highly differentiated services have led to explosive growth in demand for its services. It is an advanced outsourcing firm that helps clients in the space of Investment Banking, Private Equity, Venture Capital, Family Offices, Hedge Funds, Asset Management, Real Estate and Fund of Funds.



Prabhash Choudhary, the CEO of Magistral Consulting released a statement: "Our differentiator has been our quality for years now. As a leader, my job is to make sure the quality that the Magistral team delivers is top-notch and can be compared with the best out there. Growth and profitability are just a certain byproduct of delivering consistent quality." Prabhash has been associated with at least four Fortune 500 companies in the capacity of general and top management personnel. He is using the best global practices to build Magistral Consulting.



Where other leading industry players limit themselves to voluminous low value add jobs, Magistral goes for high-end support. Some of the examples of high-end projects that it recently delivered included the investment decision of $300 million for one of its hedge fund clients. It has managed end to end due diligence of some of the biggest FDI deals in India.



Magistral has high-quality service offerings in the area of Financial Modeling, Due Diligence, Fund Strategy, Research, Marketing, Portfolio Management, and Equity Research. Its delivery methodology is unique in the sense the outsourced team acts as extended support to the onshore team. It is the lifeblood of some of its smaller clients, where Magistral acts as the sole analyst capacity provider. It helps smaller financial businesses survive in its target markets by providing on-demand analyst capacity, that is high quality and delivered at reasonable pricing. Its work quality speaks for itself. Currently, 80% of its business comes from repeat or referenced clients.



Magistral expects to continue its growth journey by growing 10 times its current revenues in the next 3 years. For the purpose, it will be aggressively hiring from MBA campuses in Delhi NCR. In 2020, it plans to onboard more than 30 Management Trainees onto its operations.



Prabhash Choudhary

+919654237315



www.magistralconsulting.com



