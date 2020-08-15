Gold Sponsor Embraer and the Brazilian Air Force to Discuss the Latest Insight on the KC-390 at the Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling Conference

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi Group Reports: Embraer’s presentation details have been released and a new speaker has joined the line-up ahead of the conference, taking place in Seville, Spain, this December.

Seville, Spain, August 15, 2020 --(



Delegates at the Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling 2020 Conference, taking place on the 1st-2nd December 2020 in Seville, Spain, will have the chance to hear the latest insight on the KC-390 from the brand-new speaker Colonel Sergio Heitor Carpinteiro Peres, Command 204 Squadron, Brazilian Air Force and Gold Sponsor - Embraer.



For those interested in attending, there is a £300 early bird discount available until September 30. Register at http://www.military-airlift.com/pr4



New Speaker details



Colonel Sergio Heitor Carpinteiro Peres will be presenting on "Strategic Views on the Integration of the KC-390 into the Brazilian Air Force," discussing:



Strategic aims and ambitions of the Brazilian AF: prototyping and procuring the KC-390 to meet regional requirements

Tactical and strategic lift requirements within the Brazilian AOR

How the KC-390 provides consistent air-to-air refuelling capability for the Brazilian Air Force and enables strategic reach

Integrating heavy lift platforms with ISR and other mission critical air assets



Embraer Presentation details



Mr Simon Johns, Vice President Business Development & Sales, Europe & North Africa, Embraer will be presenting on "Airlift Innovation - How to Achieve More with Less."



Maximising the capability of the modular platform to optimise the investment

Finding ways to reduce cost without compromising capability

Enduring operational effectiveness

System solutions

Migration of solutions from other markets



About Embraer



In addition to the A-29 Super Tucano light attack and advanced trainer and the multi-mission KC-390 military airlift, Embraer Defense & Security provides a full line of integrated solutions and applications such as Command and Control Center (C4I), radars, ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance) and space. This also includes integrated systems for information, communications, border monitoring and surveillance as well as aircraft for authorities’ transportation and special missions.



This year's event will host a holistic discussion involving all major stakeholders in the air mobility and AAR domains. Now in its 21st year, this respected event is a must attend for the community, exploring how partner nations conduct AAR operations and where future collaboration in mission sets may be possible.



The event brochure including the full speaker line-up and programme details is available to download at http://www.military-airlift.com/pr4



Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling



1st-2nd December 2020

Seville, Spain

Gold Sponsor: Embraer

Sponsors and Exhibitors: Leonardo, Mitiga Solutions and TLD Group



*Source: embraer.com



About SMi Group:

