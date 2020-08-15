Gold Sponsor Embraer and the Brazilian Air Force to Discuss the Latest Insight on the KC-390 at the Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling Conference

Seville, Spain, August 15, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- In recent news, it was announced that Embraer delivered the third multi-mission medium airlift C-390 Millennium in the series to the Brazilian Air Force (FAB). The aircraft will be operated by First Troop Transport Group (1st GGT). Similar to the first two units delivered in 2019 and the additional 25 which will be delivered to the FAB, this third unit is prepared to perform aerial refueling missions, with the KC-390 Millennium designation.*
Delegates at the Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling 2020 Conference, taking place on the 1st-2nd December 2020 in Seville, Spain, will have the chance to hear the latest insight on the KC-390 from the brand-new speaker Colonel Sergio Heitor Carpinteiro Peres, Command 204 Squadron, Brazilian Air Force and Gold Sponsor - Embraer.
For those interested in attending, there is a £300 early bird discount available until September 30. Register at http://www.military-airlift.com/pr4
New Speaker details
Colonel Sergio Heitor Carpinteiro Peres will be presenting on "Strategic Views on the Integration of the KC-390 into the Brazilian Air Force," discussing:
Strategic aims and ambitions of the Brazilian AF: prototyping and procuring the KC-390 to meet regional requirements
Tactical and strategic lift requirements within the Brazilian AOR
How the KC-390 provides consistent air-to-air refuelling capability for the Brazilian Air Force and enables strategic reach
Integrating heavy lift platforms with ISR and other mission critical air assets
Embraer Presentation details
Mr Simon Johns, Vice President Business Development & Sales, Europe & North Africa, Embraer will be presenting on "Airlift Innovation - How to Achieve More with Less."
Maximising the capability of the modular platform to optimise the investment
Finding ways to reduce cost without compromising capability
Enduring operational effectiveness
System solutions
Migration of solutions from other markets
About Embraer
In addition to the A-29 Super Tucano light attack and advanced trainer and the multi-mission KC-390 military airlift, Embraer Defense & Security provides a full line of integrated solutions and applications such as Command and Control Center (C4I), radars, ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance) and space. This also includes integrated systems for information, communications, border monitoring and surveillance as well as aircraft for authorities’ transportation and special missions.
This year's event will host a holistic discussion involving all major stakeholders in the air mobility and AAR domains. Now in its 21st year, this respected event is a must attend for the community, exploring how partner nations conduct AAR operations and where future collaboration in mission sets may be possible.
The event brochure including the full speaker line-up and programme details is available to download at http://www.military-airlift.com/pr4
Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling
1st-2nd December 2020
Seville, Spain
Gold Sponsor: Embraer
Sponsors and Exhibitors: Leonardo, Mitiga Solutions and TLD Group
*Source: embraer.com
